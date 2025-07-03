Months after her break up, Hanna Cavinder sends wholesome message for Haley Cavinder and fiance Jake Ferguson’s romantic snaps

Former Miami Hurricanes basketball star Hanna Cavinder concluded her basketball career after the 2024-25 season. After five years in college, including two with Miami, she retired from basketball rather than pursue a career in the WNBA. Alongside her twin sister Haley, Hanna chose to pursue her social media career.

Part of being a social media star means that a lot of Hanna's personal life is known to the public. Notably, she had a highly public breakup with Miami star quarterback Carson Beck in March. The couple broke up after rumors of Beck's cheating became public.

While Hanna has struggled to find a good relationship, her sister Haley has not had the same problem. She is engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. On Thursday, Haley posted a series of romantic photos of the couple together. She included an American flag emoji in commemoration of the upcoming Fourth of July celebrations.

Hanna Cavinder reacted in the comments with a funny and wholesome message about her love life.

"Lord may this luv find me," Cavinder wrote.

Hanna Cavinder claims she did not break up with him because he was cheating

It became public that Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck broke up in March, shortly after rumors of Beck's cheating went public. However, in an interaction with Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, at UFC 324 weekend in April, Cavinder explained that she broke up with him before the cheating rumors came out.

"No! Nobody likes him! And he wouldn't talk to people," Cavinder said. "He had like an ego. He's like, he wanted people to stop and like take a picture. He would like flip off people in the bar and I'd be embarrassed. Like I'm sorry. Like I'd be like very embarrassed and I was like, oh my god, how rude.

"I broke up with him and like all this cheating sh*t came out. I had no idea. I didn't break up with him because of cheating. I broke up with him because of like who he was."

While Hanna Cavinder is looking for love like her sister has, Carson Beck is preparing for his final college season. Beck spent the previous four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, starting the last two. However, he transferred to Miami in the offseason, likely to be closer to his then-girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder.

