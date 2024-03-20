“More devastated than anyone” - Kansas star Kevin McCullar Jr. pens down heartfelt letter about not playing in March Madness 2024 due to injury

Kevin McCullar Jr. has been dealing with a bone bruise injury to his knee for two months. In preparation for March Madness, the guard was sidelined for Kansas's Big-12 Tournament campaign.

However, earlier on Tuesday, Jayhawks coach Bill Self shared that McCullar will not be playing in March Madness entirely. The coach explained that McCullar had tried practicing, but was not fit to contribute to the team.

Later, the graduate senior took to social media to share a letter expressing his thanks to the Jayhawks. He said:

"I have done everything that I possibly could have done to get back playing at a high level to help my team ... While trying various treatment options, it's simply not where it needs to be to play the game.

"This is the best time of the year and I wish I was able to help my brothers & KU on the court during this time, but unfortunately I cannot. I will be supporting them in Utah and the rest of this March run!"

While Kansas will miss the services of Kevin McCullar Jr., center Hunter Dickinson will return to the court for March Madness. He dislocated his shoulder during the 76-46 loss to Houston in the final game of the regular season. After missing the conference tournament, Dickinson is back.

The Kansas Jayhawks will take on No. 13 Samford in the first round of March Madness on Thursday.

The road ahead for Kevin McCullar Jr.

The San Antonio native played his first three seasons with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, before joining Kansas in 2022. In his first season with the Jayhawks, he averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists. McCullar wrapped his final season in college with 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 45.4%.

According to Jonathan Givony's 2024 NBA mock draft, Kevin McCullar Jr. is a projected first-round pick. There was not much hope for the guard in his first four years, but he has turned things around in his final college season.

McCullar is a two-way player with impressive defense skills and is considered one of college basketball's best perimeter defenders. Along with this, he possesses great shooting and play-making abilities.

Kevin McCullar Jr. would be an asset to any team he lands in. However, it is yet to be seen if his prolonged absence and injury issues will cause problems for his prospects or when he moves to the NBA.