"Most entertaining player in the country", "Lil bro having fun": Fans react as Willie Burnett III hits dance move mid-game

Willie Burnett III, a Class of 2026 recruit, has been making a name for himself with his performances on the court. The 6-foot-4 combo guard will enter his senior year at West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Florida, next season.

Basketball page Slam High School shared a highlight reel of Burnett III from a match in the NYvsNY circuit on Tuesday (June 24) as the combo guard showcased his tremendous shooting and dribbling abilities. Furthermore, he also hit a dancing move after converting a three-pointer.

The Hoops fans joined the comments section to post their reactions on Willie Burnett III's performance.

Fans react as Willie Burnett III hits dance move mid-game (IG/@slam_hs)

"Most entertaining player in the country, merch," a fan commented.

A fan added, "Lil bro having fun😂 shi I miss hs."

"lmaaaooo this is what sports should be like at the hs school.. players gotta fall in love with the game to be better at it ain't no question about it bro is just having fun and playing great tooo good for him,'' commented another fan.

A fan commented, "He play mypark everyday."

"😭😭😭 yn hit the nay nay after scoring a 3 u can't write this man 😂😂😂 he moves smooth also damn almost broke the defenders ankles before hitting that 3.. but the defender didn't back down got. the steal afterwards 💪💪💪," a comment read.

"Bro was having fun with it 😂🔥🔥🔥," another fan commented.

Another fan added, "@wb32ez you the goat bruh😂😂."

"@wb32ez nah ur him brodigyy," read another comment.

In a conversation with 247Sports, Willie Burnett III talked about when he started playing basketball and his family.

"I started playing when I was like three years old, my ball handling got good and then I started playing AAU and started getting better from there," said Burnett.

"My brother plays and is trying to go overseas right now, my sister played in college, my mom played D2 and my dad was a good player in high school."

A look at Willie Burnett III's junior year

The combo guard led the West Oaks Academy Flame to a 22-12 record and a 15-1 record in the Prep Schools Section Grind Session - Southeast Basketball League, where they finished first.

He played 33 games in his junior year and averaged 23.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game. Burnett III led his school in points and ranked second in steals.

He still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

