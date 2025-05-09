MSU standout Coen Carr breaks backboard with thunderous dunk (WATCH)

Michigan State forward Coen Carr was one of the driving forces behind the Spartans' Big Ten dominance, where they finished first in the past season, and their eventual run to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Carr amassed a spectacular highlight reel of dunks in the 2024-25 season, which made him trend on various social media platforms.

Ad

In a clip posted on "Overtime's" X page on Thursday, Carr once again became a trending topic in college basketball circles when he shattered the backboard during a pick-up game after a thunderous dunk.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Coen Carr averaged 8.1 points on 61.1% shooting from the floor and 33.3% shooting from beyond the arc, 3.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Michigan State Spartans last season.

Coen Carr won Tom Izzo's admiration

Coen Carr was one of Michigan State's best performers during the Spartans' 2025 NCAA Tournament, pushing them past the Bryant Bulldogs, New Mexico Lobos and Ole Miss Rebels before losing to the Auburn Tigers at the Elite Eight stage.

Ad

During a news conference at the Big Dance, Spartans coach Tom Izzo was full of praise for Carr, detailing the confidence that he has in the Michigan State forward.

“He's (Carr) going to, I think, get better these next couple of weeks. And then the spring, summer and fall will be big to him,” Izzo said. “Because if he continues to improve, he's going to be a star, not just a great player. I've never had a group of guys that are better students, better guys.

Ad

"I know it sounds corny, but it's true. Coen Carr is one of them that I don't worry about. If he told me he was going somewhere to do something right now with his family or with his friends, I think I could sleep with both eyes shut. His best basketball has been the last month. I think this tournament could springboard him into a whole ‘nother level.”

Ad

During his news conference, Carr, who thrived as the season progressed, revealed why he enjoyed playing for veteran coach Izzo.

“Just kind of seeing how he develops his players, how he cares about them,” Carr said. “If you don't want to get coached, then it's not the place to go. But if you do want to get coached and get better, this is one of the best places to go.”

Coen Carr opted to return to college basketball for an extra year and will be one of Tom Izzo's cornerstones next season as they seek to continue their Big Ten dominance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here