MSU standout Coen Carr breaks backboard with thunderous dunk (WATCH)

Michigan State forward Coen Carr was one of the driving forces behind the Spartans' Big Ten dominance, where they finished first in the past season, and their eventual run to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Carr amassed a spectacular highlight reel of dunks in the 2024-25 season, which made him trend on various social media platforms.
In a clip posted on "Overtime's" X page on Thursday, Carr once again became a trending topic in college basketball circles when he shattered the backboard during a pick-up game after a thunderous dunk.
Coen Carr averaged 8.1 points on 61.1% shooting from the floor and 33.3% shooting from beyond the arc, 3.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Michigan State Spartans last season.
Coen Carr won Tom Izzo's admiration
Coen Carr was one of Michigan State's best performers during the Spartans' 2025 NCAA Tournament, pushing them past the Bryant Bulldogs, New Mexico Lobos and Ole Miss Rebels before losing to the Auburn Tigers at the Elite Eight stage.
During a news conference at the Big Dance, Spartans coach Tom Izzo was full of praise for Carr, detailing the confidence that he has in the Michigan State forward.
“He's (Carr) going to, I think, get better these next couple of weeks. And then the spring, summer and fall will be big to him,” Izzo said. “Because if he continues to improve, he's going to be a star, not just a great player. I've never had a group of guys that are better students, better guys.
"I know it sounds corny, but it's true. Coen Carr is one of them that I don't worry about. If he told me he was going somewhere to do something right now with his family or with his friends, I think I could sleep with both eyes shut. His best basketball has been the last month. I think this tournament could springboard him into a whole ‘nother level.”
During his news conference, Carr, who thrived as the season progressed, revealed why he enjoyed playing for veteran coach Izzo.
“Just kind of seeing how he develops his players, how he cares about them,” Carr said. “If you don't want to get coached, then it's not the place to go. But if you do want to get coached and get better, this is one of the best places to go.”
Coen Carr opted to return to college basketball for an extra year and will be one of Tom Izzo's cornerstones next season as they seek to continue their Big Ten dominance.
