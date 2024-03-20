Iowa star Caitlin Clark has become a prominent name in the world of women's college basketball. After breaking several records, she is ready to participate in the NCAA tournament.

Throughout the season, the 22-year-old broke the records of many great players like Pete Maravich, Stephen Curry, and Kelsey Plum. Now, she's on the road to becoming one of the most talented WNBA draft choices. Her skills have made iconic players like Nancy Lieberman and Muggsy Bogues sing songs of praise.

Where Lieberman applauded her for leaving a heavy economic impact on the game, former NBA point guard Muggsy Bogues compared her to the Golden Warriors' star, Steph Curry.

"Gosh! She's out there playing like Steph Curry and shooting the ball from wherever on the court. That's amazing and I'm so proud of her. What stands out is her confidence. It's sky high and she believes in herself and she knows the game," Bogues said to The Guardian.

"I compare her to Steph because of the joy she plays with, her shooting ability and the constant movement. It's the confidence and the shots she makes."

Caitlin Clark nabbed Stephen Curry's NCAA record

Despite showing an average shooting performance against Penn State in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, she was able to break another record. Her two 3-pointers gave her 164 points, which is the most ever in a season by a Division I player.

Previously, the record was held by the $100 million-worth (per Forbes) point guard. Curry had 162 3-pointers at Davidson in 2007–08. While the four-time NBA champ did so in 36 games, Caitlin Clark played in 31 to break the record.

Curry, who sat for an interview with CBS Mornings, said that, while he is a fan of her talent, their games should not be compared.

"I've been watching from afar and understanding just how much of a power she is out there on the court," Curry said. "The cool part is the way that she plays, and her range, and the level of difficulty on her shots is obviously a very close comparison to the way that I play."

"But I think it almost robs her of like the rest of her game because she's such a good floor [general], she has her overall floor game," he added.

Caitlin Clark now prepares to help her team win the 2024 NCAA tournament.