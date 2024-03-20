Caitlin Clark has become the face of college women's basketball and is on a trajectory that many have never seen before. Despite there being other talented women's basketball players, the Iowa star has shaken up the scene and etched her name in the pages of history.

From breaking records to winning accolades, many fans and analysts believe that she turned the entire world's attention to women's basketball successfully. This thought was reciprocated by former WNBA player and basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Liberman.

While in conversation with The Guardian, Lieberman said that she thinks that the difference that Caitlin Clark is making is commendable.

"She's won my award three times," Lieberman said. "Well, she will win it this year for the third time, in my opinion. And she is legitimately the GOAT, I don't really care what anybody else (thinks).

"In all the years of Nancy Liberman, Lynette Woodard, Cheryl Miller, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, A'ja Wilson, Tamika Catchings, Brittney Griner – all these other amazing, amazing athletes – we never had the economic impact that Caitlin Clark has had, and we were pretty damn good."

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese ignite the March Madness frenzy

With a NIL valuation of $3.1 million (as per On3), Clark is a rising star who has been breaking boundaries. She and Angel Reese of the LSU Tigers are currently preparing for the NCAA Tournament. Both teams are in the same region, Regional 2 in Albany, and could meet in the Elite Eight.

Iowa will host first- and second-round games, and the school announced that the tickets for both days are sold out.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament final between Iowa and LSU attracted 9.9 million viewers, breaking the record for the most-watched women's basketball game on ABC. Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers won that exhilarating game 102-85.