“My bank account is going to hate me”: College hoops fans ecstatic as Paige Bueckers signs another exclusive NIL deal

Paige Bueckers made huge strides in the business realm this summer by signing major NIL deals. She added another partnership to her bag on Tuesday, as she will collaborate with Panini America for her autographed trading cards. The multi-year agreement will see the guard feature in the brand's collegiate products, including Panini’s Instant Card platform and other marketing activities.

Overtime posted the promotion for the deal on Instagram with the caption:

"I know what I want for Christmas this year 🤭👀."

Fans in the comments expressed their excitement, with many worrying about their bank accounts.

"My bank account is going to hate me 😂," one fan wrote.

"Oh man, my wallet gon be in shambles," another fan wrote.

"This is an awesome collab," a comment read.

Fan reaction to Paige Bueckers' latest endorsement deal (Credit: Instagram/@overtimewbb)

In a statement, Paige Bueckers spoke about the new partnership.

“Growing up I used to collect cards of all my favorite players, to know that my teammates and I will have our own Panini trading cards and that fans are going to go collect it is really special,” she said. “I can’t wait to collaborate on projects that give collectors and fans more ways to celebrate our game.”

Jason Howarth, senior vice president of marketing and athlete relations for Panini America, also commented on the signing, saying:

“Paige is an incredible talent and one of the most accomplished and influential players in the country, and we are excited to welcome her to the Panini family. Our partnership with her is an exciting addition to our team of elite athletes, and we look forward to offering fans her products for years to come.”

A look at Paige Bueckers' growing business profile

Over this summer, Paige Bueckers signed NIL deals with hair care brand Madison Reed, CeraVe Skincare, StockX and the professional women's 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled. With all these major partnerships, the UConn guard hopes to set an example for her juniors.

"I definitely want to be looked at as somebody who you want to follow this path in NIL," Bueckers said. "For me, it's building the brand of giving back and using the platform and the gifts that I've been given and blessed with to give back to others.

"It's about being caring, being genuine and having real authentic relationships, not just using a brand to up my status but actually building relationships and long-term partnerships."

With this being her final college season, Paige Bueckers is also preparing for her transition to the WNBA. The guard is predicted to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft with the Dallas Wings.

