"My brother, my friend, my teammate" - Duke Devils bid farewell to senior Jeremy Roach with warm messages as last player from Coach K's era departs

Several Duke players shared heartfelt words for point guard Jeremy Roach as he prepares to call time on his collegiate career. He will have his senior night as the Duke Blue Devils face North Carolina on Saturday. Roach was recruited by legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, who shared an emotional message as well.

The Blue Devils guard currently averages 14.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He shared the team MVP honor with Kyle Flipowski. Roach has been the backbone of his team throughout his career and has a year of eligibility left if he chooses to stay. He was the last player from the pre-2022 camp to kit out for the Blue Devils, and with his departure, the team will have to find new heroes.

As Roach prepares to take his bow on Saturday, his teammates spoke emotionally in the video uploaded by the official Twitter account of the Duke Blue Devils.

Tyrese Proctor had the following to say:

I couldn't be more grateful to call someone my brother, my friend, my teammate.

Jared McCain shared his thoughts as well:

Jeremy Roach has been the biggest help for me on the court and off the court.

Caleb Foster spoke straight from the heart:

I appreciate you have done everything for me

Kyle Flipowski expressed his emotions as well:

Being here at Duke won't be the same without you. You know that.

Coach K and his role in Roach's development

Michael William Krzyzewski was the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils from 1980 to 2022. He led the team to five NCAA national titles and 13 final fours. Coach K is considered one of the finest basketball coaches in history, and several players of the quality of Jeremy Roach took flight under his wings at Duke over decades. Coach K is really fond of Roach and had nothing but praise for him while speaking about his senior day. He added that Jeremy had grown into a 'really good' man and a 'really good' player as he appeared deeply emotional speaking about one of the last players he had helped unearth during his chequered coaching career.