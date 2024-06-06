"My faith and God has been my rock": UConn HC Dan Hurley reflects on faith and athletics after receiving Saint Francis Award 

UConn men`s basketball head coach, Dan Hurley, recently won the Saint Francis Award at the Franciscan Sports Banquet in Plantsville, CT. He won the award for his "commitment and dedication to Christian values and athletics": During his acceptance speech, he shared how his faith has been instrumental in achieving the many accolades throughout his career.

Hurley, a devout Christian, also jokingly said that public speaking isn`t exactly his strong suit during his speech (via The Stamford Advocate).

"Public speaking's not my greatest strength," Hurley said prior to taking his seat at the dais. "But this is a very friendly audience for me."

"Being here on a night like this, with the impact that the Franciscan Life Center has on the state of Connecticut, on so many good people that they help and the commitment they make for serving others, it just feels great to be here."

He continued:

"It's the perfect blend of tough love you get when you're raised in Catholic schools, and the power from growing up in an incredibly strong family," the UConn men's basketball coach noted. "Mom and dad who were just good enough parents. They were loving enough that I'm not all screwed up, and they were tough on me enough that I'm not soft. My faith and God has been my rock."

Hurley most notably won the UConn Huskies` second-straight NCAA Division 1 men`s basketball championship, defeating fellow powerhouse Purdue in the national title game in convincing fashion. His team is the first in 17 years to achieve the feat, following the Florida Gators who last achieved it way back in 2007.

Now, Dan Hurley and his team are on the cusp of making history again, despite losing several key cogs to their championship machine. UConn starters Donovan Clingan, Tristen Newton, Cam Spencer, and Stephon Castle are all in the pool for the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.

Dan Hurley follows college hoops coaching royalty after receiving the Saint Francis Award

Just a year before Hurley, former college basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, received the same award. Despite the personal hardship of his daughter’s house burning down a few days before the ceremony, Coach K addressed a crowd of 800 people.

Hurley had big shoes to fill during his speech, but the two-time defending national champion head coach rose to the occasion admirably.

