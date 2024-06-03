Top 3 College basketball stars who withdrew from 2024 NBA Draft ft. Alex Karaban 

May 29 marked the deadline for the 2024 NBA draft prospects to either forgo their remaining college eligibility or withdraw from the draft. After the NBA draft combine and subsequent individual team workouts, players gained a clearer understanding of their prospects.

After the assessments, some prospects chose to stay in the draft while a few withdrew. Here are some of the players.

Top three college basketball stars who withdrew from 2024 NBA Draft

#1, Alex Karaban

After two seasons with the UConn Huskies, Alex Karaban declared for the 2024 NBA draft and did exceptionally well in the draft combine. The forward won two NCAA titles, averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

He shot 21-of-26 attempts in the side-mid-side drill and led the list during the shooting off the dribble drill. Karaban made 90% of his shots from deep. He shot 84% in the 3-point star drill, first on the list.

Despite the good numbers, Alex Karaban has chosen to return to Storrs as the Huskies attempt a three-peat.

#2, Caleb Love

In his one season with the Arizona Wildcats, Caleb Love averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. He shot 41.3% from the floor and 33.2% from the three-point range. He came to Arizona after three years with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Love led the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament before losing to the Clemson Tigers. Despite his great performances, the guard did not receive an invite to the draft combine. He participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp but chose to return to college for his fifth college eligibility year.

#3, Jaxson Robinson

During his freshman season at Texas A&M, Jaxson Robinson played just 14 games. After a stopover at Arkansas, Robinson joined the BYU Cougars in 2022. As a senior, the guard averaged 14.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. He shot 42.6% from the floor and 35.4% from the three-point range.

He was a projected second-round pick, but after the draft combine, Robinson chose to return to college. He is transferring from the Cougars and will join former coach Mark Pope, playing for the Kentucky Wildcats in his fifth and final college eligibility year.

The 2024 NBA draft is scheduled for June 26-27 in New York and will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.

What do you think about the players who returned for another college season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

