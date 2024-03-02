"My goal is to win a national title": Caitlin Clark draws bold vision just hours into the WNBA draft declaration

Caitlin Clark has turned the heads of the national media after her penultimate decision to end her college basketball career. She is projected to be the first pick in the WNBA draft, which is supposed to take place on April 15.

There is no doubt that Caitlin Clark is having a statistically dominant year this season. But despite the mission sweeping her personal accolades, the national championship title is still void in her resume.

Right after talking about her WNBA aspiration to ESPN, Caitlin Clark shed some light on her championship plans for her final collegiate season.

"My goal is to win a national title; that's plain and simple," Clark said. "And to be honest, I'm not really looking that far ahead to the WNBA."

Clark has further made it clear: Right now, her WNBA aspirations have no depth as her current focus lies on winning the national championship for Iowa. If that happens, it would be a picture-perfect ending for her extraordinary career.

"Obviously, my focus is here," Clark added.

Throughout Clark's career, the Hawkeyes have achieved remarkable success, securing two Big Ten tournament titles and reaching the NCAA championship game for the first time, although they unfortunately fell short against LSU the previous year.

Clark's popularity has also extended to the point where Iowa's home arena has been sold out for every game this season. Additionally, many road games have also been sellouts, further demonstrating the widespread support for Clark and the team.

What does Caitlin Clark's resume say about her?

Iowa v Minnesota

Caitlin Clark, who is currently the reigning national player of the year, is expected to maintain her exceptional performance and is likely to win the same honor again this season.

Making history in women's Division I basketball, she has become the first player to achieve the extraordinary feat of scoring over 3,000 points (specifically 3,650) and providing over 1,000 assists (precisely 1,049).

Considering the consistent performance of the Hawkeyes, led by Clark, the national championship is still within reach.

The team boasts a strong record of 25-4. The Ohio State match will speak volumes about the momentum of Clark and her squad, as previous encounters with the team have been mostly unfavorable to Iowans.

