$910,000 NIL-valued Caitlin Clark opens up on pressure about 2024 WNBA Draft: "Everybody supported my decision, and that's reassuring"

Caitlin Clark has found herself amid the headlines since announcing her decision to appear in the WNBA draft.

Although fans and teams saw the decision coming, the Iowa star had given a hint at the start of the season. Clark said that she would follow her instincts about remaining in the NCAA or going professional.

Her decision has placed the $910,000 NIL-valued star under pressure to replicate her college basketball performances in the professional league. She recently told ESPN how her family and friends have been supportive for her decision to join the WNBA.

Clark also spoke about her plans to relieve some pressure from her mind in her last month of college basketball.

"Getting the weight of the world off my shoulders and being able to enjoy this last month with my teammates is the biggest thing, " she added. "I kind of knew in my heart. I've gone back and forth a little bit, especially early in the year.

She's very grateful to her close associates for the support they rendered:

"As the season played out, it became clearer to me. I kind of knew what was going to be the right step for me, and obviously, I had a lot of support systems around me and my family and friends. I think everybody supported my decision, and that's reassuring."

What awaits Caitlin Clark in the WNBA draft?

Since earning the title of the 2023 consensus National Player of the Year and leading Iowa to a national championship game appearance, the Hawkeyes senior has been widely regarded as the top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

The Indiana Fever have been the consistent projection for her in mock drafts since they won the No. 1 pick in December.

Throughout her four-year tenure with the Hawkeyes, Caitlin Clark has maintained an impressive average of 28.3 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Having accumulated a remarkable total of 3,650 points, she finds herself just 18 points shy of surpassing Pete Maravich's all-time college record and achieving the prestigious title of the NCAA's highest scorer.

Clark's announcement to join the draft is expected to lead to a reevaluation of draft strategies by teams. The Fever is poised to assess any potential offers that align with Clark’s interests.

