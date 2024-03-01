Caitlin Clark’s BF backs $910,000 NIL-valued Iowa star’s 2024 WNBA draft declaration 

Iowa's Caitlin Clark on Thursday announced that she's declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft, where she'll most likely go No. 1 after all the record-breaking she's been doing on the court lately. And perhaps no other person is as excited about it as her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.

A former Hawkeye himself, McCaffery recently reposted Clark's announcement to his IG stories with a heart and crossed fingers emoji in clear celebration of the NCAA women's hoops all-time leading scorer's decision.

Expand Tweet

With her declaration, pundits are now sure that she'll be going No. 1 to the Indiana Fever. The team is picking first for the second straight season, having selected Aliyah Boston from South Carolina last year.

Fans react to Caitlin Clark's declaration

With just how amazing Clark has been for Iowa this year (and previous years), it was only a matter of time until she went pro, her one more year of eligibility notwithstanding. And it looks like basketball fans are more than happy about her decision.

The reactions to her IG announcement overflow with support, with several fans even thinking she's too good for the WNBA and should be drafted into the NBA itself.

Here are some comments from fans.

"You mean the *NBA draft? - @superhumantroy

"Pistons need to draft her immediately." - @sebastian.Iam

"With the first pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the Washington Wizards select Caitlin Clark, Iowa." - @draftkings_sportsbook

Here are other comments that are more on the normal supportive side.

"Greatest of all time, still got a lifetime." - @iowaadmissions

"So glad you’re part of our Hawkeye family." - @uiowa

"Greatest college basketball player ever." - @gamergawd_gib

"You inspired a generation of new players already!!" - @leefoss

"So proud of you, wnba gained so many fans today!!!" - @awanek14

"You are a forever Iowa treasure! Best of luck as you conquer the WNBA." - @cgivant

"I so wished you were going to stay but good luck in the WNBA. Congratulations on a great career! It’s been a blast watching you play!" - @christythompson1010

With Caitlin Clark on her way to the WNBA, this means that it's championship or bust for Iowa. They fell short last season to Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers in the championship game, and this year, they're once again among the four favored to contend and make the Final Four, alongside UConn, undefeated South Carolina and the defending champs from Baton Rouge.