Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton react as Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark becomes NCAA's all-team leader in points in women's basketball

Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton have reacted to Iowa Hawkeyes star player Caitlin Clark becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in women's basketball.

In the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Iowa, Clark broke the previous record held by former Washington guard Kelsey Plum of 3,527 points. Clark achieved this remarkable feat by sinking a 3-pointer from near the logo during the first quarter.

Clark only required eight points to surpass Plum's record, but she far exceeded expectations. She concluded the game with a career-high 49 points, equalling her personal best with nine successful 3-pointers. She also contributing 13 assists and her performance led the Hawkeyes to a resounding 106-89 victory over the Wolverines.

The official ESPN pages took to social media platforms and shared Caitlin Clark's match statistics. The post included a video capturing her scoring the 3-pointer from the left wing near the Mediacom Court logo with 7:45 left in the first quarter.

Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton took to social media to re-share ESPN's video of Clark scoring the three-pointer.

"@caitlinclark22 🔥 ," Gauff captioned her Instagram story.

"Crazy atmosphere. Big time @caitlinclark22," Shelton captioned his Instagram story.

Coco Gauff on playing sports other than tennis: "I did do track and basketball"

Earlier this year, Coco Gauff revealed that before settling on tennis, she had dabbled in various other sports, including track and basketball. She stated that she believes that she had the potential to excel in track, although she had never actually timed herself while running.

"I did do track and basketball. I really love track. I think I would have been a good 400 runner," Coco Gauff said. "I've actually never really timed myself like just a straight, like, sprint. The only times I'm on the track is for cardio, and we're doing a lot of them."

The World No. 3, Gauff also said that during her off-season, she actively incorporates other sports such as swimming, cross-training, boxing, and running in her training routine.

"In this off-season, we always try to include cross-training. I did some swimming, some running. I wanted to do boxing, but the timing would never work out with the instructor. I did do boxing before, last preseason. Not the last one but the one before," she said.

Gauff also stated that her parents, Corey and Candi, never limited her to a single sport. In fact, when she decided to pursue tennis, her parents encouraged her to explore other sports as well.

Coco Gauff added that she was unable to participate in an All-Star game on one occasion due to her reaching the finals at the 2017 junior US Open.

"I think it just keeps it fun. My parents always never wanted me to specify in a sport, which is why when I was 13, I knew that I was going to play tennis, but they still put me in basketball and track. I ended up missing my All-Star game because I had to play the junior US Open. I made the finals of that tournament," Gauff added.