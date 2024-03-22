"My heart over my head": 7x Super Bowl champ Tom Brady strives to make perfect 2024 March Madness bracket

Tom Brady is widely considered one of the greatest football players of all time as he won seven Super Bowls in his playing career while setting a plethora of NFL records.

The soon-to-be Pro Football Hall of Famer is now enjoying retirement and, like much of the rest of the sports world, is looking to fill out a perfect March Madness bracket.

Brady recently sat down with former Duke Blue Devils center and current ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas to discuss his bracket. Speaking on Bilas' Autograph podcast, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback stated:

"Why are teams more physical in college basketball than they are in men's football right now? I like that."

After Bilas revealed that he is picking the Blue Devils, his alma mater, to beat the Wisconsin Badgers in the second round, Brady responded:

"So predictable... I know you do baby, I know you do. It's hard for me to root for Northwestern. They beat me twice when I was at Michigan in football and I didn't like that very much. My sister went to Saint Mary's so I can't bet against that. My heart over my head. I got it done, baby."

Brady's alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines, failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament and wound up firing coach Juwan Howard after an 8-24 season that included a 3-17 record in Big Ten play, the worst in the conference.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion held up his bracket at the end, revealing that he picked the UConn Huskies to defeat the Purdue Boilermakers in the national championship.

Tom Brady reacts to running a faster 40-yard dash at 46 years old than he did at 22

Tom Brady was not known for his speed during his NFL playing career as he ran a 5.28 40-yard dash at the 2000 NFL Draft combine. 24 years later, Brady once again ran a 40-yard dash with two separate times clocking him at a faster speed, recording him at 5.18 and 5.12 seconds, respectively.

Last month, the NFL's official X (formerly Twitter) page shared footage of the two runs overlapped, captioning the post:

"46-year old @TomBrady ran a faster 40-yard dash than he did at the combine over 20 years ago."

Brady revealed that he plans to complete the 40-yard dash in under five seconds next year, responding:

"Sub 5.00 next year. Level up. @nobull"

Check out footage of Tom Brady's 40-yard dash runs overlapping as well as his response below:

