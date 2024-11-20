"My wife doesn't listen to me, if I call my dog he runs the other way"- John Calipari opens up about personal life after Arkansas beat Pacific Tigers

John Calipari always has an interesting way of expressing himself during press conferences. He did it again after his Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Pacific Tigers 91-72 on Monday.

Calipari was upset with how his team performed in their victory over Troy on Wednesday. He said he was "not in a good place" because he needed to teach his players how to win and close out games.

After the win on Monday, the Hall of Fame coach pointed out how his team improved in certain areas. However, he also lamented the fact that nobody listened to his message.

"The one thing I was really happy with — what was I angry about last game?" Calipari asked reporters (1:43). " You don't even know. Does anybody listen to what I'm saying?"

Trending

One reporter tried to remind Calipari that he had been frustrated by his team's lack of composure in the Troy game.

"So one of you listens," Calipari added. "The rest of you either don't know basketball or you're not listening to me at all, and I'm okay with both. That's fine. My wife doesn't listen to me, if I call my dog, he runs the other way, so I'm fine. You don't have to listen to me."

John Calipari applauds Arkansas' progress against Pacific Tigers

John Calipari's first season as Arkansas' coach is going smoothly, except for the one defeat against No. 13 Baylor on Nov. 9.

Calipari was upset with how the Razorbacks finished the game against Troy — committing three turnovers in the final three minutes. He noticed an improvement in a win against Pacific.

"The finish of the game. You saw how you finish a ballgame now, how you’re supposed to," Calipari said. "That made me happy, that we moved it, used clock, score late in the clock. Bang. Do that twice, the game’s over."

"We did a couple of different things to finish the game. And those are more massaging the clock a little bit. And that’s what these guys have got to understand and I thought they did better," he added.

Arkansas held a comfortable seven-point lead going into the second half. But Pacific's Elijah Fisher connected a two-point jump shot, cutting the score to 66-61 with 12 minutes to play.

However, the Razorbacks did not let their lead slip away this time, limiting the Tigers to just 11 points in the final 12 minutes to secure the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here