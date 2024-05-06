Core UConn Huskies student-athletes Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, and WNBA rookies Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl graduated from the institution and made a splash on social media with pictures from the ceremony.

On Sunday, Edwards, who was picked sixth overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, posted pictures of herself alongside former teammates Fudd and Bueckers on her Instagram stories.

"Almost that time," Edwards wrote.

"Officially Alums," she wrote in another story.

Edward's IG stories

Edward's IG stories

While Edwards will settle into the WNBA with the Washington Mystics, Paige Bueckers announced her intention to return to UConn for her extra year of eligibility despite her graduation.

"Unfortunately, this will not be my last Senior Night because I'm coming back," Bueckers told the crowd when she announced her return earlier this year. "I can't put into words what this program has meant to me and what the fans have meant to me. Obviously, these four years didn't go how I planned or how I wanted it to, but I wouldn't trade it for the world.

"I wouldn't have been able to get through what I went through without everybody here. Thank you to the best fans in the country."

Meanwhile, Nika Muhl was selected 14th overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2024 draft.

Paige Bueckers, Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards share special relationship

Paige Bueckers, Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards have become fast friends away from the court as teammates for the UConn Huskies.

Muhl and Edwards met at the 2019 NBA Academy Women’s Program, kicking off their friendship when they both committed to UConn and met Bueckers.

The highlight of their friendship came during WNBA draft night on April 15, when Bueckers traveled to New York to support her former teammates.

During a recent interview with CT Insider, Bueckers revealed just how close the trio really was.

“Nika and Aaliyah are like my sisters. They're my bridesmaids. I want them to be like my kids’ godparents, like godmoms,” Bueckers said. “We've built such a strong relationship ever since we came into UConn together as freshmen and it means everything to be here, especially with all the blows we were dealt.

“The adversity that we went through to really come together and find strength within each other and lead this group of freshmen here to the Final Four.

“It's probably the most rewarding experience we've all had here at UConn and just to embrace it, enjoy it. We know that this is our last weekend playing together. So just enjoying every moment and soaking up and just having fun out there.”

Paige Bueckers, Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards played their last college basketball game together during the UConn Huskies' narrow 71-69 Final Four loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.