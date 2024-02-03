"Nah don't do that, much respect there" - $212000 NIL-valued JuJu Watkins cleverly dodges "Caitlin Clark who?" question after recording 51-point game

JuJu Watkins refused to throw shade at Caitlin Clark after a dazzling 51-point outing against No. 4 Stanford, the most by any player this season. The freshman guard has been in superb form this season and has shown no signs of stopping.

Watkins, who has an NIL value of $212,000 is not getting distracted by the attention she's getting. In her post-game interview, a broadcaster attempted to show disrespect towards Clark by saying "Caitlin Clark who?" after highlighting Watkins' impressive scoring record against the Cardinal.

However, the Los Angeles native promptly expressed her utmost respect for the Iowa women's basketball superstar. She said:

“Ah nah don't do that. Don't do that. Much respect there."

Managing stardom and national attention

Juju Watkins did not need much time to adapt to the college basketball world as she immediately took the landscape by storm. Hee performances have caught the attention of many across the country, and she's considered the next big thing in women's basketball.

However, with stardom comes a considerable amount of pressure. She now has a high expectation of delivering in every matchup and haa been likened to the best players in the landscape. Nonetheless, Juju Watkins is keeping her head straight amid the success.

The rise of her popularity is fast becoming a concern for USC, thiough, as the program hopes to maintain her steady growth.

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb is contemplating reaching out to Iowa coach Lisa Bluder to gain insights into how she manages Caitlin Clark's similar stardom.

Juju Watkins is taking USC to greater heights

The arrival of Juju Watkins to the Trojan women’s basketball has been a big blessing to the program as it aims to raise its pedigree in the landscape.

The coach of the team, Lindsay Gottlieb, believes that she's taking the team to a greater height.

“I think we’re headed for some unprecedented things,” Gottlieb said. “She handles all of this with such grace. We try to do a good job of allowing her to be her, which is different and special, but also shielding her from some extra stuff. We’re constantly kind of updating that plan as we go.”

The guard is averaging 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in her freshman season at USC.

Watkins also has an amazing field goal percentage of 43%. Without a doubt, she expected to be one of the top players in the realm over the next couple of years.