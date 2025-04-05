  • home icon
  Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony lauds Cooper Flagg ahead of Final Four

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony lauds Cooper Flagg ahead of Final Four

By Arnold
Modified Apr 05, 2025 21:13 GMT
Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony lauds Cooper Flagg ahead of Final Four (Image Credits - IMAGN)
Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony lauds Cooper Flagg ahead of Final Four (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Cooper Flagg has been the talk of the town for top-seed Duke this season. The Blue Devils star has received praise from NBA legend Carmelo Anthony ahead of Duke's Final Four showdown against fellow top-seed Houston on Saturday.

Anthony, who is set to be inducted into the 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, appeared on ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday and waxed lyrical on Flagg.

"I think Cooper is very special," Anthony said (0:20). "I think he's a talent and a skill player that we haven't seen in a long time at that age. I think, for him to be able to have that mindset, that approach to the game of basketball, and also him being around other great players in college as a freshman, it allows him to go out there and play his game. But he is really, really good. I think he's really talented and really skilled.
"He affects the game in so many ways other than just scoring the basketball. So, I think that part of the game is something that I really love watching him and admiring him from afar. And as far as how he impacts the game, doing all the little stuff."
Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA, earning 10 All-Star honors. Given his experience and list of accolades, Anthony's praise for Cooper highlights the talent and ability the Duke star possesses.

Cooper Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for Duke this season. The Blue Devils will hope that he continues his excellent run when they face Houston in the NCAA Tournament semifinal.

How to watch Cooper Flagg in action for Duke vs. Houston? TV schedule and live stream details for Final Four clash

NCAA Basketball: Duke star Cooper Flagg - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Duke star Cooper Flagg - Source: Imagn

The Duke vs. Houston Final Four matchup will be broadcast live on CBS. The game will tip off at 8:49 p.m. ET from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Fans can also livestream the Duke vs. Houston clash on Fubo or Paramount+.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Ribin Peter
