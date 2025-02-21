"Nasty work": Dawn Staley interrupts interview as MiLaysia Fulwiley makes her feelings known on pulling off alley-oop move vs Arkansas

Dawn Staley was thrilled with her sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley's performance, which included insane shots — among them an alley-oop — against Arkansas on Thursday. Fulwiley ended the game with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists, leading South Carolina to a 95-55 victory over the Razorbacks.

After the game, Fulwiley joined the SEC Network for a postgame interview, where she was asked to talk through the alley-oop she executed late in the second quarter.

Before Fulwiley could answer, Dawn Staley came into the frame and interrupted:

"Nasty work!"

They all laughed, and Fulwiley proceeded to explain how the play unfolded.

"I feel like I practice that a lot and practice. My teammates, they always throw me up the ball. They don't really make regular passes to me," the 5-foot-10 guard said.

"So when coach drew it up, she was like just jump up and get that thing, and I was like, 'All right, I've been waiting for that, so I was excited that it went in."

In the final minutes of the second quarter, with the Gamecocks up 42-28, Maddy McDaniel threw Fulwiley a perfect lob pass that she threw down for the bucket.

Dawn Staley and teammate Joyce Edwards react to Fulwiley's shots against Arkansas

Not just fans, MiLaysia Fulwiley surprised her own coach Dawn Staley and her teammates with her crazy moves against the Razorbacks.

"I know she's gonna do something," Staley said postgame (at 0:22). "Like if she is on the break, we pass the ball up to her. She's gonna do something — I just hope it's something that's positive, that we could get a bucket, a point, something."

Teammate Joyce Edwards, who assisted Fulwiley on the behind-the-back move in the third quarter, echoed similar sentiments.

"Every time she does it. It's just a shocker," Edwards said. "No matter how many times she does it, it's just like mind-blowing because you don't see that every day.

"You don't see nobody doing that and like I feel like that's what makes the play special, like literally going out there and just playing basketball ... and executing what she works on."

Dawn Staley, who said she had an issue with how Fulwiley executes play sometimes, has given her the green light to play more freely to kick in her creative spark. Moreover, fans love watching the athleticism and flair Fulwiley brings to the game.

