Alabama's head coach Nate Oats boasts a successful record of 113-52 in five consecutive seasons. With two SEC tournament wins (2021 and 2023) and two regular season titles under his belt in three consecutive appearances, he has established himself as one of the most sought-after coaches.

In a breaking move to retain Oats, the management of Alabama signed a lucrative deal, estimated at around $5 million per year (sources cited from CBS Sports). As per the terms of the agreement, Oats is contracted to work with Alabama until 2028-2029.

Greg Byrne (athletic director of Alabama) took to his social media to share the news on Friday night that Oats has signed a new contract subjected to approval from the board of trustees. He wrote:

“We are excited about the success of our men’s basketball program and Nate’s continued commitment to the university. We look forward to him leading our men’s basketball program for many years to come.”

Expand Tweet

Since he arrived in Alabama in 2019, Nate Oats has been at the helm. In his second season, he led the team to their first regular-season title since 2002, which earned them a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Alabama vs. Kentucky

Under Nate Oats's leadership, Alabama secured the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA tournament after emerging victorious in both the SEC tournament and the regular-season championship.

Besides that, Oats has been instrumental in developing multiple first-round draft picks and recruiting four-star prospects, including 13 of ESPN's top 100 recruits.

Also read: "We got one more home game": Nate Oats dodges Alabama's "disappointing" blowout loss with bold SEC tournament...

Exploring the numbers behind Nate Oats' contract

After signing the extension deal, Nate Oats joined the elite club of the top five highest-paid coaches in the country. As per the contract, Oats' salary increases by $200,000 from the base salary of $4.5 million per year.

Coach Oats released a statement regarding his contract, saying (via ESPN):

"I am honored and humbled to receive a contract extension from the University of Alabama. As I have said many times, my family and I love this community, the city of Tuscaloosa, and the university. I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during our time at UA, which is a direct reflection of the student-athletes, coaches, and staff who have all played a big part in our success."

Alabama previously agreed to a $3.2 million contract in February 2024, with a 2026–2027 term. In a brief span of two months, Oats signed a contract extension worth $5 million, demonstrating the value he adds to the team.

Also read: Who is Nate Oats' wife, Crystal? Looking at Alabama Basketball's family life and background