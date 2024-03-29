"NATE THE GREAT": Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban couldn't contain her excitement after No. 4 Alabama upset No. 1 UNC in Sweet 16 

Despite Nick Saban's retirement as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, his daughter Kristen Saban continues to remain a loyal supporter of the school's athletic program. After the Crimson Tide men's basketball team's recent victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Kristen took to social media to heap praise on coach Nate Oats and his team.

Following No. 6 Alabama's victory over No. 1 Tar Heels, Kristen Saban took to X/Twitter where she shared a unique praise of Nate Oats. Nick Saban's daughter wrote in her tweet:

"NATE THE GREAT GOING TO THE ELITE EIGHT"

Kristen Saban could not contain her excitement as she followed her initial tweet with several other posts celebrating the Crimson Tide basketball's Elite 8 qualification for just the second time in the program's history.

She also shared an audio excerpt from the last seconds of the game when Alabama forward Grant Nelson blocked Harrison Ingram's last-ditch effort to clinch the 89-87 victory:

"Inject into veins", Kristen wrote in the caption.

Marking the historical achievement of the school's basketball team, Kristen Saban continued her social media celebrations with another tweet where she said that it would be difficult to catch some sleep after what Nate Oats and his team did on the court:

"And we're just suppose to go to sleep after that???!!!

Grant Nelson comes in clutch for Alabama

Despite being the underdogs against No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels, Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson proved to be the deciding figure in the nail-biting showdown on the court. Nelson played three seasons for the North Dakota State Bison before transferring to Tuscaloosa ahead of the 2023 season.

The 22-year-old forward went on to score a total of 24 points against the Tar Heels along with 12 rebounds and one assist. Furthermore, 19 of those 24 points came in the second half when the Crimson Tide had the upper hand in the game despite UNC's best efforts to emerge victorious.

Now, Alabama is scheduled to face No. 6 Clemson Tigers, who also clinched an upset victory over No. 2 Arizona Wildcats.

Can the Crimson Tide emerge as the underdog national champions this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

