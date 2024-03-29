Is Caleb Love a junior? Arizona guard's college status explored

Caleb Love has been one of the best offensive threats in the entire country with the basketball in his hands. However, his season is officially over after the Arizona Wildcats were upset in the Sweet 16 against the Clemson Tigers 77-72. However, people are confused about his status and what class he is in.

Love is currently a senior at the University of Arizona and not a junior. He originally committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels out of high school and first played in the 2020-21 season, and as a result, that season does not count against him in terms of NCAA eligibility. He would play three season at Chapel Hill before entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after last season and joining the Arizona Wildcats.

He had a strong season as he started in 35 games and averaged 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.2 minutes per game. While he has a decision to make, as if he wants to return to college basketball in the final season, or officially declare for the 2024 NBA draft.

How high can Caleb Love be drafted if he declares for the 2024 NBA draft?

Caleb Love has a future at the professional level and has a chance to declare for the 2024 NBA draft. If he were to do so, Love could wind up being a lottery pick and one of the top five guards off the board. The only guards you can reasonably say are better than him are Tennessee's Dalton Knecht and Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. People can make arguments for Kentucky's Reed Sheppard, but it doesn't seem definitive.

However, there is a bit of a belief that he could potentially fall into the second-round with the number of talented guards in the college game as well as overseas. It will be interesting if he decides to declare or give it one last chance at trying to win the NCAA Championship before losing the chance.

