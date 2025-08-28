"NBA has to be ready for a female head coach": Dawn Staley reveals how she lost the New York Knicks job

Dawn Staley revealed that she was interviewed for the New York Knicks’ coaching vacancy last summer, and would've taken it if offered to her. The Knicks instead hired Mike Brown after parting ways with Tom Thibodeau.

The South Carolina coach opened up on Wednesday about her experience with the franchise. She also advised the NBA to prepare for the eventuality of having a female coach.

“But I will say this, the NBA has to be ready for a female head coach,” Staley said, via the “Post Moves" podcast. “You can’t just interview someone and say, ‘We’re going to hire her,’ without really thinking it through."

Staley explained that she might have cost herself the Knicks job by asking tough questions, including why she was in the candidate pool. She also asked whether the team has already built the inclusive culture it wanted, stressing that it won't have it without hiring someone different.

Staley added that she pressed the franchise about how her potential appointment would impact daily operations.

“If you hire me as the first female head coach in the NBA, how will that impact your daily job?" Staley said. "Because it would. You’d face questions you’d never get if you hired a man. There would be media attention and extra scrutiny that simply doesn’t exist with a male coach.”

New York moved on from Thibodeau despite the team's 51-31 record last season and its first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 25 years. Brown was hired in July.

Dawn Staley reveals players sign NDAs on revenue sharing

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley opened up about revenue sharing during a podcast with former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama on June 10. She highlighted that players must sign nondisclosure agreements regarding payments.

The new House settlement allows schools to pay NCAA athletes up to $20.5 million annually, on top of NIL deals. Staley admitted that the secrecy can cause tension.

“Some of them get disgruntled and maybe transfer and just say 'I was making (amount),' and it can stir up the pot,” Staley said, via "IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson."

Staley also emphasized honesty, explaining why players earn different amounts to maintain balance.

