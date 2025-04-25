  • home icon
  NCAA analyst gives his 2 cents about MiLaysia Fulwiley's "soap opera-ish" transfer portal story with Dawn Staley and South Carolina

By Salim Prajapati
Modified Apr 25, 2025 04:31 GMT
One of the surprising entries into the transfer portal this offseason was MiLaysia Fulwiley from South Carolina, who was doing particularly well under coach Dawn Staley. While Fulwiley was expected to remain with the Gamecocks, her name appearing in the portal on April 14 created a buzz among fans.

Although the sophomore guard is yet to make a decision, her every move continues to make headlines and draw attention. Rumors suggest that Kim Mulkey's LSU is the frontrunner to land the former five-star prospect.

Analyst Robin Lundberg discussed the Fulwiley saga in a Wednesday episode on her YouTube channel. Lundberg referenced a report from a random social media account that alleged that the guard was set to visit LSU and later said that Fulwiley never wanted to leave South Carolina, but her mother wanted her to chase the bag.

Lundberg cited a TikTok live video from MiLaysia Fulwiley herself, where she addressed some of the allegations surrounding her transfer.

"She said she appreciated the support and wanted to clear some things up: 'I'm not going on a visit anywhere, that was a lie,' completely refuting the LSU thing I just discussed," Lundberg said (1:35 onwards). "Then she said, 'Never tried to go back — that’s also cap.
"So Fulwiley is denying that she decided to leave and then wanted to go back. She said that she's not visiting LSU. But regardless, just a fascinating soap opera-ish South Carolina story ... and everybody's waiting on that news to drop as to where Fulwiley is going to wind up."
Lundberg concluded by noting that fans are heavily invested in Fulwiley and her story as speculation continues to mount about her next destination.

Analyst anticipates fireworks if MiLaysia Fulwiley chooses LSU despite TikTok denial

Although South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley ending up at rival team LSU seems unlikely, analyst Robin Lundberg apparently hopes she chooses the Tigers for the sake of the drama because it would be fun to watch.

"The last real shoe to drop is wherever MiLaysia Fulwiley winds up. I mean, for the drama I would hope for LSU," Lundberg said in the same video (7:04). "That would cause some chaos. I mean, at this point, who doesn't want that?"

However, Lundberg added that he wants Fulwiley to go to a school where she will be able to showcase her talents and have enough opportunities, unlike South Carolina, where her average playing time was 18.9 minutes per game this past season.

