NCAA analyst lists top 8 NBA draft “risers” feat. Khaman Maluach, Jeremiah Fears and more

The 2025 NBA draft is not until June 25, so there is plenty of time for draft rankings to shift over the next month and a half. Although there are no more games for college basketball players to play, there are still things that can cause rankings to change. The combine starts on May 11 and will run through May 18 and could have a big impact on the draft ranking of some players.

Ad

Another factor to consider is pre-draft interviews. Players who perform well or poorly could have their draft stock shift significantly one way or the other. On Thursday, a new episode of "The Field of 68: After Dark" was released. In the episode, analyst Mike LaTulip spoke about the players he thinks could rise in the rankings before the draft in late June.

"It is May 8. These are people that I think are going to rise between now and draft day through pre-draft workouts, through drill work, through the combine, all that," LaTulip said. "That's how I put together this list, so keep that in mind."

Ad

Trending

Mike LaTulip then posted a graphic on the screen with a list of his NBA draft risers. The list included Khaman Maluach, Jeremiah Fears, Carter Bryant, Nique Clifford, Rasheer Fleming, Jase Richardson, Will Riley and Ryan Kalkbrenner. The analyst spoke about Nique Clifford, in particular, early on.

"I think the consensus over the years was always, Well, he's 23 years old, so that's going to hurt his stock," LaTulip said. "These dudes play till they're 38 now, till they're you know, 35, 36, 37. The shelf life is extended for NBA players, and we've seen it over the years. These guys that have been older guys who have gone in the library. That's where I think Nique can end up."

Ad

Ad

Mike LaTulip speaks about Rasheer Fleming ahead of the 2025 NBA draft

Another player LaTulip spoke in detail about as a riser for the 2025 NBA draft was Rasheer Fleming.

"Fleming, I kind of threw into the ilk of a Naz Reed, kind of like the importance of those guys that can be utility four men," LaTulip said (starts at 2:05). "6' 9", 7' 5" wingspan, I think he's gonna be another guy that, in workouts, one-on-one, that will really pop in front of these scouts."

Fleming and all eight players that LaTulip has listed as risers in the draft will have the opportunity to improve their NBA draft stock at the start of the scouting combine. It is the last big opportunity for prospects to show their athleticism to NBA teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here