NCAA analyst looks forward to BYU’s possible Elite Eight clash with Cooper Flagg’s Duke

ESPN college basketball recruiting insider Jeff Borzello believes BYU will face Cooper Flagg and Duke in the Elite Eight. The No. 6 seed Cougars are coming off a win over Wisconsin on Saturday and will face No. 2 seed Alabama on Thursday. The Crimson Tide not only have a higher seeding in the region, but they've played better competition.

Nate Oats' team faced 16 ranked opponents in the regular season while Kevin Young's roster took on only six. Alongside his team, Oats is also a more experienced coach, having led Bama to the Final Four last year.

However, Borzello believes that Young's coaching style and matchup tendencies can lead to a BYU win over Alabama (27-8). He also hints that the game could potentially yield 100 points out of the Cougars (26-9).

"Their game against Alabama on Thursday could be first to 100. ... They could beat Alabama. ... We saw in the SEC if their 3s are not falling you know they can be susceptible because they don't guard all that well, they don't protect the rim all that well and so I think BYU can win that game," he said (Timestamp: 1:18).

With that, Jeff Borzello, who has No. 1 Duke winning over No. 4 Arizona, already has Cooper Flagg and Co. facing BYU. However, the expert doesn't foresee Kevin Young's roster making a Final Four appearance.

"The problem with them going to the Final Four is they would then, in my bracket, they'll play Duke in the Elite Eight – which I don't really see as a great matchup for them," he said (Timestamp: 2:08). "I think they're going to beat Alabama, but then I think they're going to fall short against Duke."

Cooper Flagg made history in his second NCAA Tournament game

Cooper Flagg scored 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Sunday's second-round game against VJ Edgecombe and Baylor. As he led the Blue Devils to a comfortable 89-66 win, he became the only freshman to average more than 30 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in the first two tourney games.

Flagg is assumed to be the top pick in the NBA draft in June. He was eyed to be the best player in the college basketball space even before he played a Division I contest. He has yet to publicly announce his intentions after his freshman year.

However, Duke will continue to be in the title-contending conversations after Cooper Flagg's exit. They will welcome the Boozer twins (Cayden and Cameron Boozer) next season, two of the top 20 prospects in the 2025 class.

