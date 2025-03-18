"Future star in the NBA" - Analyst breaks down why Cooper Flagg remains top draft prospect despite Duke star's injury woes

Cooper Flagg recently sustained an ankle injury that has held him back from participating with Duke. Even with that, many experts believe that he's still at the top of the list when it comes to being the No. 1 prospect. On Tuesday, ESPN's Tim Legler broke down why Flagg is still touted to be a prime college star.

On Thursday, March 13, the star forward suffered an ankle injury and had to leave the team's ACC tournament quarterfinals. Initially, he was listed as doubtful before being ruled out of the game. Following that, Duke revealed that Flagg would eventually be ruled out of the tournament.

Despite this, he remains at the top of the list of draft prospects. Legler spoke highly about Flagg and why he's still the top choice regardless of the injury.

“I don’t use this phrase very often, can’t miss. I’m using this with Cooper Flagg,” Legler said. “He’s a can’t miss prospect for a variety of reasons.

Firstly, Legler talked about the versatility that Flagg has. The former NBA player went on to point out that the prospect has an incredible on-court IQ. He understands where traffic comes from and is aware of when to give the pass to his teammates. Additionally, his passing helps break down opposing defenses, giving his team easy opportunities.

Legler also said that the 6-foot-9 forward loves to defend more than play on the other side of the floor. With his size, Flagg can intercept passes and make plays in the open court.

Lastly, Legler said the young star is tough and isn't afraid to get dirty when attacking the rim. The ESPN analyst went on to point out that Flagg doesn't back down from the challenge of physicality.

“This is the No. 1 pick in the draft. This is a future star in the NBA.”

Former NBA player speaks about Cooper Flagg's importance in the NCAA tournament

While Cooper Flagg went down with an unfortunate ankle injury, Duke still had Maliq Brown as one of the team's stars. However, Brown also sustained a shoulder injury, which has crippled the team's star power. Without the two of them, the team isn't at full strength entering the NCAA tournament.

Former NBA player Jalen Rose talked about the importance of Flagg to their team.

"Yes, it’s the NCAA Tournament," Rose said. "And the one thing about the separation between teams, it isn’t as mighty when you’re without your best player who might be the No. 1 pick in the (2025 NBA) Draft. That’s just how this works.

"So, yes, they could be in trouble if he doesn’t come back."

In his freshman season, Flagg has played 32 games. He's averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 48.8% shooting from the field.

