Ahead of the 2025-2026 season, NCAA analyst Jon Rothstein gave his early projections, including a take on Hubert Davis’ North Carolina. Rothstein placed UNC at No. 3 in his preseason power rankings and emphasized a transformation from last season’s guard-heavy roster.

Ad

Jarin Stevenson transferred from Alabama, adding experience and size, along with five-star freshman Caleb Wilson. Henry Veesaar, another key piece in the post, gives the Tar Heels more depth and paint presence.

“North Carolina is the polar opposite of what it was last year,” Rothstein said on Monday, via CBS Sports' "Inside College Basketball." “Last year, they were a guard-heavy team with (Elliot) Cadeau, RJ Davis, Seth Trimble, Ian Jackson. Now it’s all about the front court.”

Ad

Trending

Rothstein also mentioned Luka Bogavac, who joined UNC after the departure of Drake Powell to the NBA, as someone to watch in the ACC. He added that Seth Trimble would be a breakout candidate and potential All-ACC first-team selection.

“There's obviously high hopes for Luca Bavach, the foreign import,” Rothstein said. “Seth Trimble, I expect to be an all ACC first-team caliber player.”

Ad

Ad

At point guard, the Tar Heels welcomed Kyan Evans, a transfer from Colorado State. Rothstein referenced Evans' standout performances during the Rams’ near Sweet 16 run under Niko Medved.

With a roster that has returning talent, talented freshmen and experienced transfers, Davis faces a season of high expectations.

Hubert Davis’ UNC adds Croatian center Ivan Matlekovic to roster

The North Carolina Tar Heels continued to reshape their roster for the 2025-26 season as Hubert Davis added another piece to his increasingly stacked frontcourt.

Ad

According to On3's Joe Tipton on Friday, 7-foot center Ivan Matlekovic transferred from High Point to UNC. Matlekovic entered Chapel Hill as a sophomore, bringing international experience and size to a Tar Heels program that lacked depth in the paint last season.

These additions are expected to support James Brown, who is returning for his second year and would play a larger role. Matlekovic was part of the 29-win Panthers team that won its conference championship and made an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Ad

However, he only appeared in five games, averaging 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds in 6.0 minutes. His best performance was in the win over Carolina, where he tallied nine points and four rebounds.

At only 20 years old, he has already competed for Croatia, and for Mladost, a Serbian professional team. With Mladost, he averaged 5.9 points and 5.1 rebounds, while also participating in the FIBA U18 European Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here