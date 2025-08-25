NCAA analyst questions $4.1 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa's ability to tackle 'adversity' at BYU in 2025

BYU secured the commitment of five-star phenom AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, in December. NCAA analyst Jeff Goodman expressed his thoughts on Dybantsa’s move to the Cougars on Wednesday.

Dybantsa, who has a NIL valuation of $4.1 million (according to On3), became the highest-ranked recruit in the program’s history. Goodman weighed in on his game, praising his incredible upside while raising concerns about how he would respond to challenges.

“As much as we talk about his offense,” Goodman said, via "Field of 68." “He can get to the basket when he wants, and he could dominate a game defensively if he puts his mind to it.

"His upside is higher than anybody else in the country. The question is how will he deal with some adversity? He’s going to have some two-for-12 games. Can he impact the game in other ways when that happens? Can he grab 10 rebounds? Can he dish out six or seven assists?”

Goodman added that Dybantsa’s role at BYU may extend beyond scoring. The Cougars are expected to run much of the offense through Dybantsa, making him a scoring threat and a playmaker.

After a standout high school freshman year, ESPN ranked him as the No. 1 player in the 2026 class, before he reclassified to 2025. Programs like Duke, Kentucky, Alabama and UConn reportedly chased Dybantsa's commitment.

Jeff Goodman speaks highly of AJ Dybantsa ahead of the 2025-26 season

AJ Dybantsa has generated buzz ahead of the 2025-26 season, with Jeff Goodman recently sharing his thoughts about him. He emphasized how significant Dybantsa's arrival in Provo was for the Cougars.

Goodman suggested on Wednesday that much of the credit for landing Dybantsa was because of BYU coach Kevin Young. Goodman noted that Young’s track record of working with stars like Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Devin Booker played a big role in attracting Dybantsa.

“It’s kind of unfathomable to think that a kid from Brockton, Massachusetts, who’s arguably the number one player in the country, ended up at BYU," Goodman said, "Field of 68." AJ has gotten the most hype in this class and he has earned it.

"He’s electric, he’s tantalizing, he’s 6-foot-9 and athletic. I’ve been watching him for about four years now, and he’s just gotten better and more mature. Kevin Young definitely didn’t hurt matters. Having a guy who’s been in the NBA and had success, that sells. And right now, AJ is thriving under that influence.”

Beyond the hype, Goodman highlighted the qualities that set Dybantsa apart: his leadership and on-court talent. With the projected ability to dominate on both ends of the floor, Dybantsa enters college basketball as one of the most anticipated freshmen in years.

