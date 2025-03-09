NCAA analyst says Breanna Stewart’s John Cena-themed message for Paige Bueckers and UConn is “certainly appropriate” 

NCAA analyst Robin Lundberg was quick to comment on Breanna Stewart’s John Cena-themed comments on UConn’s Paige Bueckers. In an appearance on "NBA Today" on Thursday, Stewart commented on Paige Bueckers’ potential March Madness run with the UConns.

She said that "The time is now," referencing an NCAA championship win through a punchline in John Cena's WWE theme music. Robin Lundburg, in a YouTube video on Friday, was quick to react to Stewart’s message as "certainly appropriate."

“Brianna Stewart was on Sports Center,” Lundberg said. “And sent a message to UConn as well, ‘The time is now,’ like John Cena's music and certainly appropriate for Paige Beckers and UConn.”

Still talking about the Breanna Stewart clip from SportsCenter, Lundberg was quick to shed more light on the intentions behind Stewart’s message. He also spoke on what she possibly meant by her comments about Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies.

“So when you look at that message, I was just discussing here that she said it in good faith, of course,” Lundberg said. “It wasn't anything negative that Breanna Stewart said about the Huskies, but she did talk about Paige Bueckers and Company.”

In the "NBA Today" video, three-time WNBA champion Stewart also expressed her excitement and expectations of Bueckers and the UConn Huskies in their postseason run.

Paige Bueckers has been impressive for the Huskies this season, averaging 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 53.5% and also leading the Huskies in points averaged.

Paige Bueckers shines as UConn dominates Villanova to reach Big East Championship

Paige Bueckers delivered an impressive performance and scored 21 of her 23 points in the first half as No. 3-ranked UConn cruised past Villanova 82-54 on Sunday. With the win, the Huskies advanced to the Big East championship game, where they are set to compete for their fifth consecutive conference title.

Sarah Strong also played an important role, contributing 20 points and 16 rebounds to improve UConn’s record to 30-3 for the season. The Huskies took control late in the first half and prevented Villanova from scoring a field goal for over 16 minutes in the second half.

Bueckers scored from all over the court, helping UConn turn a close game into a commanding 47-37 lead by halftime, shooting 10-of-17 and 50% from beyond the arc.

Maddie Webber’s 15 points led Villanova before the Wildcats struggled after halftime. Villanova missed their first 16 shots of the half, including all 11 attempts in the third quarter, giving room for UConn to take advantage of the errors.

This UConn victory marks their 14th straight appearance in the Big East Tournament final. The last time they missed the championship game was in 2004, excluding their seven years in the American Athletic Conference from 2014 to 2020.

