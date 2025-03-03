Breanna Stewart drops 3-word reaction as wife Marta Xargay 'has a blast' with their children

Breanna Stewart has had quite the summer for herself. Coming off winning her third career WNBA Championship with the New York Liberty, Stewart has seen one of her lifelong dreams unfold in the Unrivaled Basketball League. The Unrivaled Basketball League is a women's 3 on 3 basketball league cofounded by Stewart and fellow WNBA superstar Napheesa Collier.

Unrivaled is a brainchild aimed at providing WNBA players extra income and game style reps during their offseason so they can earn more and don't have to play overseas nearly as much. So far, the league has been a success, however, some players are likely feeling the extra commitment, including Stewart, as her wife Marta Xargay recently went on vacation with their kids and posted it to Instagram, captioning it:

"We had a blast"

According to Xargay, she and their two daughters had a blast hitting a variety of different attractions. Stewart had a three-word reaction in response to her wife's newest post:

Breanna Stewart's comment on her wife Marta Xargay's Instagram post Image via Instagram (@martaxargay)

"Miss my girls"

The Unrivaled season keeps Stewart busy, as does the WNBA season when it comes around. However, Xargay, being a former professional women's basketball player herself, likely understands the commitment the game requires, and proudly supports her spouse Breanna Stewart as she pursues her Unrivaled dreams.

Breanna Stewart and Mist BC secure third straight victory after 71-62 win over Rose BC last Saturday

Breanna Stewart has Mist BC playing their best basketball of the season as they try and make a playoff push. At the halfway mark of the season, Mist BC found themselves tied for last place with playoffs looking like a fever dream. Now, after rallying off three straight wins, Mist BC currently finds themselves in the final playoff spot.

The movement comes after Mist BC took down second-seeded Rose BC in a 71-62 battle, with Courtney Vandersloot hitting the game-winner. Stewart put on a show, as she had 22 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks on the defensive side of the ball. Stewart's performance even earned a shoutout from her WNBA team, the New York Liberty:

The Mist will have a week break before going up against Laces BC in their match this Saturday at 6:00 PM EST. The Laces will play twice before Saturday (Monday vs Rose BC, Friday vs Phantom BC). They currently hold the third seed one spot above Mist BC, meaning some potential playoff implications could come into play for this match. We'll see if Breanna Stewart and the Mist BC can keep on rolling and climb even further up the standings.

