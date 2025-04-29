“NCAA is more lit than the NBA”: College hoops fans react as Auburn commit Keyshawn Hall foregoes NBA draft

Keyshawn Hall has made his decision about his basketball future. The former UCF star will forgo the 2025 NBA draft to play at Auburn next season, he told Recruits News on Tuesday.

College hoops fans reacted to the news in the comment section of Recruits News' Instagram page.

One fan supported Hall's decision.

"NCAA is more lit than the NBA fr."

An IG user says NCAA basketball is "more lit" than the NBA (IG/recruitsnews)

Auburn fans expressed their excitement that Hall will be joining the team.

"🤙🦅🦅"

"Let's goooooo War Eagle!"

Auburn fans hype up Keyshawn Hall (IG/recruitsnews)

Many encouraged Auburn star Tahaad Pettiford to forgo the 2025 NBA draft and return for another season with the Tigers.

"@haad.0 let's work."

"@haad.0 one more season."

Fans encourage Tahaad Pettiford to return to Auburn (IG/recruitsnews)

What Keyshawn Hall brings to Auburn

Hall is coming to Auburn after playing at UNLV, George Mason and UCF. At 6-foot-7, he has good size and his skill set could allow him to serve as a guard or small forward for the Tigers, providing versatility.

In his sole season at UCF, Hall led the squad in points per game, with 18.8 and rebounds, with 7.1. His 2.4 assists per game were the team's second-best. The guard was one of the most efficient drivers in Power programs last season, averaging 0.96 points per possession. Hall also stood out in fouls drawn, and his 6.7 fouls drawn per 40 minutes was second in the Big 12.

NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament First Round - Utah vs UCF - Source: Imagn

Hall has solid shooting abilities from anywhere on the court. This past season, he averaged 42.7%, including 35.4% from beyond the arc. He made 81.6% of his free throws.

The guard is a strong ball handler and a physical player with three seasons of college experience and a high ceiling.

Hall was a promising NBA draft prospect and will join an Auburn squad that was a top seed in this year's NCAA Tournament and made a run to the Final Four. He will aim to be a top contributor to the Tigers and improve his draft stock in his final college season.

