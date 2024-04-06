NCAA men's Final Four announcers today (April 6): Full list of broadcast personalities for NCAA tournament

The NCAA men's Final Four tips off on Saturday as the field of 64 teams in round one is cut down to four. UConn, Alabama, Purdue and NC State will fight for their spot in the national title game on Monday.

In NCAA Tournament history, there have been some iconic calls from legendary announcer Jim Nantz. However, Nantz will pass the microphone to a new play-by-play announcer this year.

There will only be one commentary team for both matchups on Saturday and the national championship game. Here's a look at the crew that will be working the Final Four this year.

NCAA men's Final Four announcers today

Game Crew (1)Purdue vs. (11) NC State Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson (1) UConn vs. (4) Alabama Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

What time is March Madness Final Four today?

Purdue vs. NC State, 6:09 p.m. EST

Tip off for game one is scheduled for 6:09 p.m. EST. Purdue and NC State will be featured as the opening matchup. Reigning Naismith Player of the Year Zach Edey will lead the Boilermakers against NC State's dominant pair of DJ Burns Jr. and DJ Horne.

Edey has led the Boilermakers in scoring every game of the tournament. He's averging an incredible 30.5 points per game during March Madness. He scored a game-high 40 points in Purdue's 72-66 win over Tennessee in the Elite Eight.

The NC State Wolfpack shocked the nation by reaching the NCAA men's Final Four as a No. 11 seed. DJ Burns Jr. has been insturmental to the postseason success of NC State, averaging 18.3 points per game during the tournament.

Senior guard DJ Horne has also continued his success from the regular season. He's averaging 16.5 points per game and has got his teammates involved as well, averaging 5.3 assists per game.

UConn vs. Alabama, 8:49 p.m. EST

The second matchup of the NCAA men's Final Four will feature the UConn Huskies going against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Tip-off is scheduled to take place about 30 minutes after the first game ends.

UConn is the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament this year and has mowed down any competition that has stood in their way. The defending champions boast their big three of Donovan Clingan, Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer, who have all played a key role in UConn's success in the tournament.

Alabama are the top scoring team in the nation, averaging 90.6 points per game. Senior guard Mark Sears has been the top player for the Crimson Tide during their run. He averages 24.3 points per game in the tournament, including a 30-point outing against Colgate in the first round.

Final Four games schedule today

Time (ET) Game Network 6:09 p.m. (1) Purdue vs. (11) NC State TBS, TNT ~8:49 p.m. (1) UConn vs. (4) Alabama TBS, TNT

