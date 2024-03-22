Marcus Domask recorded just the tenth triple-double in March Madness history on Thursday as the East Region's No.3 seeded Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the No.14 seeded Morehead State Eagles by a score of 85-69. It marked the first triple-double of the fifth-year senior's collegiate career.

Take a look at the ten triple doubles in NCAA Tournament history below.

March Madness triple-double history

#1: Michigan Wolverines guard Gary Grant

Gary Grant became the first player in NCAA history to record a triple-double in March Madness. The Michigan Wolverines guard did so against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second round of the 1987 NCAA Tournament.

He recorded 24 points, ten rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 11-23 from the field, 0-1 from three-point range and 2-2 from the free-throw line. Despite his strong outing, the Wolverines fell 109-97.

#2: LSU Tigers center Shaquille O'Neal

It took five years for another triple-double in the NCAA Tournament as LSU Tigers center Shaquille O'Neal accomplished the feat against the BYU Cougars in the opening round in 1992.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Orlando Magic

He finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and 11 blocks while shooting 11-17 from the field and 4-7 from the free-throw line in a 94-83 victory.

#3: St. John's Red Storm guard David Cain

The following year, St. John's Red Storm guard David Cain had a triple double against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the opening round of March Madness.

He recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal while shooting 4-10 from the field and 4-6 from the free-throw line as the Red Storm won by a score of 85-67.

#4: Utah Utes guard Andre Miller

Andre Miller became the fourth player on the list in the 1998 NCAA Tournament. The Utah Utes guard led his team to a 76-51 victory against the Arizona Wildcats in the Elite Eight.

He finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 7-15 from the field, 0-1 from three-point range and 4-8 from the free-throw line.

#5: Marquette Golden Eagles guard Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade has the highest-scoring performance in a March Madness triple-double. He finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and four blocks while shooting 11-16 from the field, 2-2 from three-point range and 5-6 from the free-throw line.

A New Era In Florida Gaming Event At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

The Marquette Golden Eagles guard led them to an 83-69 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats in the Elite Eight.

#6: Kansas Jayhawks center Cole Aldrich

Cole Aldrich joined Shaquille O'Neal as the only players to record a triple-double with double-digit blocks in the second round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament.

He led the Kansas Jayhawks to a 60-43 victory over the Dayton Flyers, recording 13 points, 20 rebounds, one assist and ten blocks while shooting 6-12 from the field and 1-3 from three-point range.

#7: Michigan State Spartans forward Draymond Green

Draymond Green and the Michigan State Spartans were bounced in the first round of the 2011 NCAA Tournament, losing 78-76 to the UCLA Bruins.

Despite this, he finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals while shooting 6-13 from the field, 3-8 from three-point range and 8-9 from the free-throw line.

#8: Michigan State Spartans forward Draymond Green

The following year, Draymond Green became the first player in March Madness history to record two triple-doubles.

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

The Michigan State Spartans forward recorded 24 points, 12 rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 10-17 from the field, 2-4 from three-point range and 2-3 from the free-throw line in an 89-67 first round victory over the LIU Sharks.

#9: Murray State Racers guard Ja Morant

It took another seven years before March Madness had another triple-double. Ja Morant accomplished the feat in the 2019 NCAA Tournament as the Murray State Racers shocked the Marquette Golden Eagles with an 83-64 victory.

He finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists while shooting 5-9 from the field, 2-2 from three-point range and 5-5 from the free-throw line.

#10: Illinois Fighting Illini forward Marcus Domask

Marcus Domask joined the exclusive list on Thursday as he recorded a triple-double in the Illinois Fighting Illini's 85-69 opening round victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

He finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 5-14 from the field and 2-4 from three-point range.