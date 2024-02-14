NCAA Women's March Madness 2024 bracket: Looking at the projected top-5 ranked teams as per experts, surprise picks, and more

Women's March Madness 2024 is right around the corner, and it's only a few weeks more before people will see who's in and who's out. It will also be a time to see which teams are only good during the regular season, and which ones could flame out when it matters the most.

A handful of usual suspects will be populating this bracket, as well as some teams who could sneak in late in the selection process. So without further ado, let's begin.

Charlie Creme's (ESPN) top five teams for 2024 Women's March Madness bracket

#1 South Carolina

For the Lady Gamecocks, the postseason was never in doubt all year. They remain unbeaten well into mid-February while also topping the Net rankings.

They haven't been just winning too; they're absolutely destroying teams. Coach Dawn Staley has an absolute contender in her hands this year.

#2 Stanford

Stanford is 22-3 on the year and an excellent 11-2 in-conference, but their hold of the Pac-12 is still not as secure as they'd like it to be.

Nevertheless, the Lady Cardinal have been held firm by the performances of leading scorers Kiki Iriafen and Cameron Brink, making them second in overall Net ranking.

#3 NC State

In terms of net ranking, the Lady Wolfpack are a bit further below than any other team in the top-5.

They're also third in the ACC, behind Syracuse and Virginia Tech. But don't sleep on these ladies, as they've also been extremely stellar all year when all cylinders are firing.

#4 Ohio State

The Lady Buckeyes haven't lost since the dawn of the New Year and are on a warpath right now. Their ongoing 11-game winning streak includes a statement win against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

#5 Iowa

If the Lady Hawkeyes make it all the way, it would be almost all because of Caitlin Clark's immense scoring gifts.

The only reason they're not the best team right now is because outside of Clark's imminent breaking of the collective NCAA scoring record, their loss to Nebraska hurt their chances at a top seed a lot.

Megan Gauer's (Her Hoops Stats) top teams for 2024 Women's March Madness

South Carolina, Stanford, Iowa and NC State are the top seeds in their respective brackets for this list, with the Lady Hawkeyes making the mark, assuming they end their regular season strong.

With Iowa in that group, the next team topping everyone else is Big East leaders UConn and their star, Paige Bueckers.

AP Poll Top 25 Week No. 15

As of Week 15, here are the top- 25 teams in the nation ahead of Women's March Madness 2024:

South Carolina Ohio State Stanford Iowa Texas NC State Kansas State Colorado UCLA USC Oregon State Virginia Tech LSU Indiana UConn Notre Dame Gonzaga Louisville Syracuse Creighton Baylor Utah Oklahoma West Virginia Princeton