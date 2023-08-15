Steph Curry's godsister Cameron Brink to join Kawhi Leonard & other NBA stars having endorsement deal with New Balance

Recently, New Balance announced that Cameron Brink has become the first women's basketball player to finalize a NIL deal under the brand.

Cameron Brink, also the godsister of Steph Curry, is one of the most highly-regarded college prospects playing for Stanford Cardinal of the Pac-12 Conference.

Her accolades are also nothing to be snubbed about, as Brink has accomplished a lot already at the amateur level. She won the NCAA championship in 2021, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year twice, and the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year award.

She has also been on the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team twice and made the All-Pac-12 Team twice.

As she plans to enter her senior season with Stanford before declaring for the WNBA Draft, Brink is fresh off averaging 15.1 points per game (48.6% shooting, including 21.3% from 3-point range) and 9.6 rebounds.

According to Front Office Sports' Andrew Cohen, Brink joins a strong cast of professional basketball athletes under the New Balance brand. Players such as Jamal Murray, Kawhi Leonard, Zach LaVine, and Dejounte Murray are all part of the famous shoe brand.

Cameron Brink talks about joining New Balance

In a Fan Nation article by Pat Benson, Stanford Cardinal's Cameron Brink spoke about her decision to join the New Balance brand.

"I am honored and excited to join forces with New Balance," Brink said. "Their ability to empower athletes perfectly aligns with my own values, and I look forward to this journey with them. I hope we inspire athletes around the world to fearlessly pursue their dreams."

The New Balance Head of Basketball Sports Marketing, Naveen Lokesh, also released a statement to welcome Brink to the New Balance family.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cameron as the first female basketball player to join the New Balance family," Lokesh said. "Cameron's exceptional skill on the court and her desire to give back align perfectly with New Balance's desire to change the game for the better."

"We are excited to support Cameron reaching new heights in her career and contributing to the growth of women's basketball for years to come," Lokesh added.

According to an ON3 article by Andy Wittry, Cameron Brink will be part of "community-driven initiatives" supporting young female athletes trying to make a mark for themselves.

Wittry also mentioned Brink's previous NIL partnerships with Buick, Celsius, Chegg, and Urban Outfitters in the same article.

