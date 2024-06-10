UConn Huskies fans spent a nail-biting weekend waiting for the charismatic coach Dan Hurley to make a decision on his future and whether to depart Storrs for the Lakers coaching job. On Monday, Hurley reportedly turned down the job, choosing to stay at UConn.

After rejecting the offer from the Lakers, Hurley has become a legend in Storrs. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville, Connecticut, already tweeted an offer of a lifetime of free wings for him and his family.

Popular college basketball analyst John Fanta broke down the Hurley-Lakers saga on X and its impact on college basketball.

"UConn is the kingdom of men's college basketball and their king is staying on his throne," Fanta said. "In Storrs, it's June jubilation because Dan Hurley went out to Los Angeles, he interviewed with the Lakers...but at the end of the day, you don't mess with pure happiness, championship success where he is king of the hill, the face of men's college basketball.

"He is the man and they will do everything that they can and make him as highly paid an individual in college basketball that you will see."

Dan Hurley chases an unprecedented three-peat

Earlier in the year, Dan Hurley was linked to the lucrative Kentucky Wildcats job after the departure of coach John Calipari to the Arkansas Razorbacks. He deftly swept aside the speculation linking him to the job.

With the Lakers saga now well and truly behind him, Hurley can go after a feat that has not been accomplished in over 51 years and by only one man in the history of men's college basketball.

The Huskies coach will attempt to join legendary UCLA Bruins coach John Wooden to win a three-peat of national championships and build one of the most enduring dynasties in college basketball.

In the same video shared on X, John Fanta talked about the drive behind Hurley's decision to stay in Storrs.

"Hurley electing to stay home, stay in Storrs, go for the three-peat," Fanta said. "He looks at John Wooden as a role model, as an inspiration because only Wooden can say 'I won three straight national championships.' He did more than that during his run in UCLA. Dan Hurley wants to join him."

While the move by Hurley to turn down an opportunity to coach a franchise like the Lakers might be strange to some, UConn and college basketball fans understand that he is chasing immortality.

