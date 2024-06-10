Dan Hurley turns down LA Lakers whopping $70 million offer: Reports

Dan Hurley won't be signing with the LA Lakers, as per Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers offered him a whopping six-year $70 million contract, which could have made him the sixth-highest-paid coach in the league. However, Hurley, who was contemplating returning to the Huskies in hopes of a third consecutive NCAA championship, has decided to continue his coaching job at the college level.

It's a tough break for the Lakers, who seemingly had set their sights on Hurley to lead their charge for the long term. According to reports, GM Rob Pelinka viewed him as his 'legacy' coach, similar to Jeanie Buss having Phil Jackson and the late Dr. Jerry Buss boasting Pat Riley as their legendary leaders.

The Lakers reportedly had Hurley at the top of their coaching search since the beginning. Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss were keenly interested in his program for developing their young players after the LeBron James era and building the team through the draft in the coming years, with the new CBA rules impacting LA's patent style of signing and trading marquee trade or free agent targets.

What's next for LA Lakers post Dan Hurley heartbreak?

The LA Lakers will resume their coaching search with Dan Hurley pulling out of talks. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers will have their first formal interview with JJ Redick, the reported favorite before the Hurley rumors caught steam.

Meanwhile, James Borrego will remain part of the group. The Lakers covet him as a top assistant under Redick's staff, if not as their next head coach. The Lakers were enticed by the inexperienced Redick's potential and upside. On the other hand, Borrego was superstar Anthony Davis' choice, also the long-term leader in LA, with James likely playing for two or three more years only.

The Lakers are expected to announce their decision before the draft. LA reportedly used the window of Redick covering the NBA Finals with ABC to thoroughly interview other candidates, including Hurley. At the moment, Redick seems like the frontrunner again, but the Lakers will announce him only after the end of the finals.