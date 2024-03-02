NCAAB fans troll Dennis Rodman's son, DJ, for joining Bronny James and USC: "USC's specialty is accepting mediocre"

In February last year, during his senior night, Dennis Rodman's son DJ Rodman made a promise to the Pullman faithful to return for another year with WSU. However, the forward changed his mind later and joined the transfer portal in May. Many saw this as a huge betrayal to his former team and its fans, who had supported him from his start as a two-star recruit.

Rodman, drawn by the NIL money and the potential of playing with LeBron James' son, joined USC for his super-senior year. When asked about the reason, Rodman's justification was two things. One was money and the other was because he was "tired of losing":

“I never want to worry about money again," Rodman said. "And growing up, all we had to do was worry about money, ironically. Some people might not believe that, but it’s the reality, so.

“I mean, no disrespect to Washington State where I came from. That’s a rebuilding program, and I wanted to spend my last year and win.”

Now, fans rarely forgive and never forget. Amidst USC's abysmal performances this season, some decided to revisit Rodman's case. In a sub-Reddit discussing the worst transfer portal decision over the last few years, some fans brought up DJ Rodman joining USC:

Some fans compared the USC legacies' performances with those of others:

Some fans came to his rescue, understanding his predicament:

DJ Rodman's season so far with Trojans

At USC, Rodman plays an average of 26.4 minutes, putting up 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. These numbers are relatively lower than his senior year at WSU. While it can be charted as playing with a new team, Rodman is not in a position to afford such excuses.

With his future in the NBA on the line, Rodman will be required to play at his highest, if playing in the big league is his goal. His wish of playing with a winning team is crushed as USC is enduring one of its worst seasons ever.

Looking into the future, Rodman had previously expressed an interest in pursuing a master's in communication. Fans will have to wait and see how the 22-year-old charts his path moving forward.

