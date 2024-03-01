WATCH: USC forward DJ Rodman gets trolled by former team over senior day promise

During his senior night in February 2023, DJ Rodman made a promise that he would return to Washington State for one more year. This was received with a lot of emotion by the fans and especially the coach, Kyle Smith. However, the California native flipped switches in May and announced his decision to transfer to USC.

Now, a year later, it seems like the Cougars fans have not forgotten Rodman's betrayal. During a match between the visiting USC and WSU, the home team fans taunted the super-senior by chanting "One more year" as he was taking free throws.

DJ Rodman was considered an integral part of the WSU roster during his four years with the team. He came out of high school as a two-star recruit without any reported major offers from other programs. Under the watchful eyes of Coach Smith and the rest of the staff at Washington State, Rodman blossomed into a better player with great defensive skills.

During his senior year in Washington, the 22-year-old guard averaged 9.6 points with 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. In comparison, Rodman's freshman stats were 1.7 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists. So it is safe to say DJ Rodman was developing well in WSU. Now, with the Trojans, his averages are 7.8 points with 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Why did DJ Rodman leave WSU?

The biggest reason for Rodman transferring to USC was the money it would bring, thanks to the many NIL deals. Despite being the son of NBA great Dennis Rodman, the guard claimed his childhood was not a life of affluence. In an interview with The Orange County Register, he said:

“I never want to worry about money again. And growing up, all we had to do was worry about money, ironically. Some people might not believe that, but it’s the reality, so. No bad talk about Washington State, but that’s a very small – and again, it’s not their fault – but it’s a very small market, and not a lot of publicity. So I don’t regret anything. I don’t regret any decision I make."

He also added that he was “tired of losing” and wanted to spend his last year with a winning team.

“I mean, no disrespect to Washington State where I came from. That’s a rebuilding program, and I wanted to spend my last year and win,” Rodman said.

Looking at the USC team now, it is safe to say they are anything but a winning team. Despite having the likes of Isiah Collier, Boogie Ellis and Bronny James, DJ Rodman's season has been less than spectacular.

