"We all gelled as one": USC’s Isaiah Collier reveals how Bronny James’ cardiac arrest incident helped the Trojans

Bronny James' cardiac arrest was one of the biggest and scariest stories of the summer. The Trojans' guard suffered the attack when he was with his USC teammates at the Galen Center on July 24.

According to the American Heart Association, Bronny suffered from commotio cordis. This is caused by

"An extremely rare consequence of blunt force trauma to the heart that happens at exactly the wrong time in the heart rhythm, causing the heart to stop beating effectively."

Isaiah Collier on Bronny James' cardiac incident

Bronny was running some drills before a 911 call was made. Trojans guard and potential NBA Draft lottery pick, Isaiah Collier, commented that the Trojans could not dwell on the situation.

I can’t really speak on everybody else, but I feel like we all gelled as one. Came back, we just stuck together, to be honest

Rather than being scared, the team knew they had to carry on and come together – and that's exactly what they did.

The doctors revealed that Bronny's cardiac arrest was caused by a congenital heart defect and he was cleared for basketball activity in late November.

Bronny James at USC

The USC Trojans are currently in the 11th spot in the Pac-12 table. Their recent 56-62 win came against UCLA, as they moved to an 11-16 record. Bronny James played 14 minutes in that match and scored 2 points, assisted 2, and grabbed 2 rebounds.

LeBron's son is currently averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.5 rebounds at 37.1% from the field. From the 3PT line, he is averaging 27.5% with 20.2 minutes per game.

Bronny has also struggled this season, attaining the double-digit point total just three times in 18 appearances.

Will Bronny James be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft?

