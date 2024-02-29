""Poor little Duke? Enough already!"": Chris "Mad Dog" Russo roasts Blue Devils as debates on court storming continue following Wake Forest incident

After Duke getting court stormed by Wake Forest fans led to an injury on the court, head coach Jon Scheyer was upset with the emotional display and wanted a change of the ritual. However, according to ESPN analyst Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, the situation is a case of double standards.

After Jon Scheyer took over from Mike Krzyzewski, he has been quick to shape the team in his mold. Russo, on his part, has always been an explosive member of the ESPN media circle, and he had no intentions of holding back against the Bluedevils.

On his ESPN exclusive, "What Are You Mad About?" a play on his Mad Dog nickname, Russo was not having the Duke's head coach's comments. Moreover, he saw no problems in fans engaging in a time-honored tradition, especially because Duke fans had done the same thing just this prior season.

Russo started:

"I understand the storming of the court, something's got to be done in college basketball, I get that. But the idea that Duke now is going to scream and yell about how they were harmed. First off, Duke is never in this situation where they have to go storm the court to celebrate a big win that might get them in the NCAA tournament."

But, the bigger issue for him stemmed from Duke's take on the situation.

He said:

"Did Duke forget about the Clemson game in football this year...When they win, thousands and thousands and thousands and thousands of fans ran on the field...So, Duke's now got a problem with Wake Forest when they did the same thing? How come I didn't hear from John Scheyer then?"

Alongside, a clip of the storming from the football game was playing.

"That's a mess. Oh, that's an avalanche of people. Look at this again and I didn't hear a word out of Duke and so Wake does it to them and Filipowski hurts his ankle...All of a sudden, it's over again? Pool Little Duke? Enough already!"

Filipowski's injury has made several people question the court-storming ritual

While the situation is now better, the injury to Kyle Filipowski had everyone from Stephen A. Smith to Jay Bilas questioning the court-storming tactics.

Fans weren't all too happy either with the situation. However, it does look like Kyle will make a full recovery and be active for tonight's game against the LSU Tigers.

Kyle Filipowski of Duke

On his part, Filipowski too believes that the rules need a change, blaming the injury on fans of Wake Forest.