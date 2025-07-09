"Need every colorway" "These ain't it": Fans react as USC's Juju Watkins reportedly set to receive two new signature shoes

USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins won several National Player of the Year awards after a stellar season, including the prestigious Wooden Award. Watkins sustained a season-ending ACL tear during the Trojans' Sweet 16 clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Off the court, on Tuesday, Complex revealed that Watkins, one of the first high school stars to sign a deal with apparel giants Nike, would be getting two special G.T. Future signature shoes. One of the signature shoes will feature a black, green and burgundy colorway, while the other one will feature a silver, white and red colorway.

College basketball fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to JuJu Watkins' yet-to-be-released signature shoes.

"These ain't it, lol," one fan wrote.

"Love JuJu but eww," another fan wrote.

"Them shoes trash...don't do it JuJu!!" One fan wrote.

"Those are dope JuJu, can't wait for them to drop," another fan wrote.

"Yuck," one fan wrote.

"I need every color way," another fan wrote.

Fan's comments on IG

Basketball executive praises JuJu Watkins' signature shoes

JuJu Watkins signed her first deal with Nike in 2022 when she was a star for Sierra Canyon High School. Last year in October, Watkins, who has emerged as one of the most popular players in women's college basketball, signed a multi-year deal with the apparel giants, culminating in her getting her signature shoes.

In a statement released after the news about the Nike G.T. Future collection's release broke, the Senior Director of Men’s Basketball Footwear Product Design, Ross Klein, revealed the vision behind their creation and the effectiveness of the shoes' design to student-athletes' performances.

“The idea behind the G.T. Future was to create something meaningful: a reflection of where the game is going and who it’s being shaped by,” Ross Klein said. “Our team set out to blend performance, style and culture in a way that feels honest to the athlete and true to the world they move through.

"We took time to understand what today’s athlete needs, how they think, how they play, and how they express themselves beyond the court. This shoe is made for that rare kind of player who doesn’t just play the game — they feel it, shape it and push it forward.”

According to Complex, JuJu Watkin's Nike G.T. Future collection is set to drop next summer and will retail at $170 a pair.

