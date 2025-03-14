“Need RJ Davis to go nuts & you need a really big game from Ian Jackson”: NCAA analysts discuss UNC’s chances vs Cooper Flagg-less Duke

The UNC Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils will renew their rivalry in an ACC tournament semifinal matchup tonight. Both teams are protagonists in one of the most prominent rivalries in collegiate basketball.

The Blue Devils will likely be without superstar freshman guard Cooper Flagg after he suffered an ankle injury against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the quarterfinals. That would give the Tar Heels a better shot at pulling off an upset against their arch-rivals.

Speaking with his fellow analysts on Thursday's edition of "The Field of 68," NCAA analyst Rob Dauster said,

"I think that for North Carolina to win, they need RJ Davis to go nuts & you need a really big game from Ian Jackson." (1:47)

He added,

"Plus you need those big guys inside to play the way they've been playing for the past month. Is it possible for all those things to happen? Yes. But at the same time you also have to get stops. My biggest concern is how they'll defend Duke."

The Tar Heels face a tough challenge as the Blue Devils remain a formidable opponent, with or without Flagg, at this stage of the season.

How have RJ Davis and Ian Jackson performed for UNC this season?

RJ Davis and Ian Jackson will be key to UNC pulling off a major upset in tonight's game. Both players are leaders on the Tar Heels roster and will be crucial in the offensive gameplay.

Davis is in his fifth and likely final season with the Tar Heels. Davis has been a starter on the team since his second season, and he's evolved into quite the player for UNC.

This season, the senior guard is putting up 17.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He's doing this while shooting 40.9 from the field.

Jackson is a key component in the Tar Heels offense. The former consensus five-star prospect has featured mostly off the bench in Year 1. However, he's still putting up 12.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game on 47.0% shooting from the field.

Both Davis and Jackson need to up their productivity if they're to upset the Duke Blue Devils and reach the ACC tournament finals.

