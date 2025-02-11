North Carolina freshman Ian Jackson names Kobe Bryant’s insane injury mid-game as his favorite moment: “Got up, shot free throws, thugged it out”

North Carolina star Ian Jackson revealed his favorite moment from NBA icon Kobe Bryant's illustrious career. During the latest episode of his podcast, Captain Jack Show, the freshman shared his admiration for Kobe's resilience and determination.

When cohost Pat Wavyy asked Jackson about his most cherished memory of Kobe Bryant, Jackson recounted the late star's iconic performance in a 2013 game against the Golden State Warriors, where the Lakers legend played through a torn Achilles tendon.

"It's not even like a crazy moment, but he got injured, though, and my son just got up and shot the free throws," Jackson said (22:15).

"For me, while he's injured, he got up, shot free throws, thugged it out, walked off the floor — that's my favorite. That's mad gangster; that's mad Kobe."

Kobe Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, suffered a hyperextended knee in the opening minutes of the second half during the aforementioned game against the Warriors on April 12.

Later, he took another hard hit that sent him hobbling to the bench. However, Bryant returned to the court moments later and knocked down two clutch free throws to secure the Lakers' victory.

On Sunday, the Nike Kobe 8 Elite shoes worn by Bryant during that game sold for $660,000 at Sotheby's auction house.

Ian Jackson's latest freshman season report at North Carolina

Ian Jackson, who joined the North Carolina Tar Heels as a five-star recruit in the 2024 class, started the season off strong but has struggled to maintain consistency.

Through 24 games, the Bronx, New York, native is averaging 13.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. His scoring average peaked during late December and mid-January, scoring 20+ points in six of seven games, including a career-high 27 points against Notre Dame on Jan. 4.

However, Ian Jackson has cooled off since then, scoring single-digit numbers in five of the Tar Heels' last seven games, excluding a 0-point performance in a win against Pittsburgh on Feb. 8.

"There are stretches where, from an offensive standpoint, for any player, where they struggle, they're out of rhythm," UNC coach Hubert Davis talked about Jackson's recent slump after the Clemson loss. "Those things happen to everyone. And so Ian's a great kid and a talented player.

"Ian's always been competitive. He's a joy to coach. ... I mean, it's always as a player, and this isn't in regards to Ian, to everybody, there's an adjustment as you continue to grow as a player."

Ian Jackson and North Carolina will look to bounce back when they face Syracuse on Saturday at Carrier Dome.

