Kobe Bryant's sneakers from iconic torn Achilles game fetch $660,000 in top auction

Kobe Bryant gave fans countless displays of sheer will, determination and drive to not show any signs of weakness. One of the most iconic moments that featured his mental strength happened almost at the end of his 17th season in the NBA.

Bryant tore his Achilles late vs. the Golden State Warriors on April 12, 2013. However, instead of leaving the court on a stretcher, he got on his feet and knocked down two free throws before leaving the court on his own.

The sneakers he wore during that game were recently auctioned and sold for $660,000.

Renowned auction house Sothesby's was in charge of the sale of the shoes, which was one of the defining moments of Bryant's "Mamba Mentality."

Kobe Bryant refused to let his Achilles injury break his spirit

In 2013, Bryant was already inching closer to the end of his career. At 35, a serious injury would've ended most players' careers, especially those with as much mileage as the legendary shooting guard.

Late in the night after he got hurt, Bryant shared his thoughts on a now-legendary Facebook post, and he admitted to feeling defeated for the first time in his career:

"Do I have the consistent will to overcome this thing?" Bryant wrote. "Maybe I should break out of the rocking chair and reminisce on the career that was. Maybe this is how my book ends. Maybe Father Time has defeated me."

However, he quickly shook off those thoughts and made a public vow to get back on his feet and recover from such a major setback.

"There are far greater issues/challenges in the world than a torn Achilles," Bryant wrote. "Stop feeling sorry for yourself, find the silver lining, and get to work with the same belief, same drive, and same conviction as ever. One day, the beginning of a new career journey will commence. Today is NOT that day."

Bryant eventually returned and continued to play for three more seasons. Just like what happened when he tore his Achilles, he wasn't going to walk away from the court on anybody else's terms.

He may be gone too soon, but his legacy and inspiring mentality will have an everlasting impact on and off sports.

