"Needs to enter the LinkedIn portal" - College hoops fans troll Juwan Howard's son, Jace Howard, following transfer decision 

Michigan guard Jace Howard has been with the Wolverines for five years after committing to the team in 2021. His father, Juwan Howard, accepted the head coach job in 2019. Even after his father was fired last year, the guard remained in Ann Arbor under coach Dusty May.

On Monday, Howard announced on various social media platforms that he had entered the transfer portal from Michigan.

"Dear Michigan. These 4+ years have been life changing and I cannot thank you enough," Jace wrote. "From the wins and losses, the championships and injuries, this place has become my second home for life. Playing for Michigan, wearing the Block M, and becoming a Michigan man was truly a dream come true. And to that I say, Thank you and Go Blue."

Howard played in just five games this season under May after battling numerous injuries. His last game came in the Wolverines' 112-64 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on December 29.

According to On3 analyst Pete Nakos, part of the reason for his entry into the transfer portal is to seek a medical redshirt to continue his college basketball career.

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to Jace Howard entering the transfer portal.

"Memphis is the answer," one fan commented.

Some fans made fun of Howard's portal entry.

"Bro needs to enter the LinkedIn portal," one fan tweeted.

"DIII??" another fan tweeted.

"What going on in Ann Arbor?" one fan tweeted.

Jace Howard thrived under his father at Michigan

Jace Howard was a three-star recruit from the Miami NSU University School and was the No. 19 prospect, No. 54 small forward and No. 241 overall prospect in the class of 2020 according to On3.

Howard played the most games in his Michigan career in 2022-2023 when he played 30 games. His most productive season was the 2023-2024 season when he averaged 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game during his father's controversial tenure.

Howard finished his Michigan career with 95 points in 70 games, and while he did not travel with the team to Denver for their first Big Dance game, he was in Atlanta when the No. 5-seeded Wolverines were defeated 78-65 by the No. 1-seeded Auburn Tigers in the Sweet 16 on Friday evening.

He was the last member of the Wolverines team that won the Big Ten championship in 2021. After entering the transfer portal from the Michigan Wolverines, Jace Howard will have one year of eligibility left.

