"Never cheat on my twin": Haley Cavinder discloses confrontation details with Hanna Cavinder’s ex-BF Carson Beck on Kai Trump’s vlog

Nothing can come between the Cavinder twins. Former Miami women's basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder were featured on Kai Trump's recent vlog and went into the details surrounding Hanna's split with Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck.

On Monday, Kicks and Collegefootball shared on Instagram a video clip of the twins discussing Hanna's relationship with Beck. Haley noted that her sister's ex-boyfriend was often on his phone, spending a lot of time on Snapchat.

"I went up to him. I said 'Stay off that Snapchat boy,'" Haley recalled. "Never cheat on my twin."

Trump responded by saying that Beck embarrassed himself, as he transferred to Miami from Georgia because of Hanna, and now the couple has broken up. Hanna agreed, saying the football star will self-sabotage himself.

"Grow up," Hanna said. "Act your age."

Hanna explained in Trump's vlog that she and Beck called it quits before any allegations of his possible infidelity. Talk in the video of his Snapchat use is referencing these allegations.

Photos have been leaked of Snapchat messages that Beck allegedly sent to other women during his relationship with Hanna. The messages include Beck saying that he and Hanna had broken up, despite her posting with him on social media the same day, and telling another girl that things weren't working out between him and Hanna.

Haley has been protective of her twin, offering support following Hanna's breakup with Beck.

Haley Cavinder's love life

Haley has been luckier in love than her twin. On Friday, she took to Instagram to announce that she's engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

The athletic couple has been together since September 2023 and got engaged on the beach in Fort Myers, Florida, with a gorgeous floral backdrop behind them. Family and friends were in attendance for the big day, especially Hanna.

Just as Haley is supportive of Hanna in her romantic endeavors, Hanna is the same way. She shared behind-the-scenes footage of her sister's engagement with the twins' 4.6 million TikTok followers. The videos included Hanna making Haley a gift basket, the girls showing off their outfits for the day, and the two embracing after Haley got engaged.

"My wombmate found her soulmate🥹," the TikTok of the twins hugging said.

Haley and Ferguson keep fans up to date with their relationship through frequent social media posts. The two athletes have supported each other at sporting events and enjoyed vacations together. Now, their fans can follow along as they take the next step in their relationship.

