Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer surpassed former Duke and Army coach Mike Krzyzewski on Sunday to become the all-time winningest coach in college basketball history. The No. 8 Cardinals beat the Oregon State Beavers 65-56 at Maples Pavillion to seal an incredible record for VanDerveer, who has coached the team since 1985.

While the Cardinals only held a six-point lead at halftime, without All-American Cameron Brink, a clutch performance from star forward Kiki Iriafen, who put up a career-high 36 points, and company helped secure the win for coach VanDerveer late in the second half.

Tara VanDerveer highlights her one regret

While reflecting on her illustrious career in the postgame conference, Tara VanDerveer highlighted her players and their impact on her.

"I want to bring attention to the beauty of women's basketball and the wonderfulness of these players that work so hard," VanDerveer said. "I'm so jealous because I never got to do what they get to do, and I'm able to watch a little girl's dream play out through them."

While the long-time coach is well respected throughout the coaching world, she did not have many opportunities to show off her skills as a player to a national audience during her college years.

VanDerveer joined the Albany Great Danes as a guard, unable to afford tuition at Mount Holyoke. While the team wasn't as competitive as the top schools, VanDerveer broke many records for the Great Danes as a freshman.

She ultimately decided to transfer to Indiana in her sophomore year, where she guided the Hoosiers to the Final Four of the AIAW championship.

Who's next in line to break Tara VanDerveer's record?

While VanDerveer sits atop the mountain with 1,203 wins, UConn women's basketball coach Gene Auriemma is right behind the Stanford coach with 1,196 wins. With a nine-month age difference between the two coaches, this could simply come down to who retires first.

Auriemma has been at the helm for the Huskies since 1985 and has won 11 national championships. The veteran coach will look to add another title to his name as his team sits atop the Big East with a 16-3 record.

For now, however, Tara VanDerveer will enjoy extending her record and Stanford's three-game winning streak as the Cardinals travel to the ASU Wells Fargo Arena on Friday to face the Arizona State Sun Devils.

